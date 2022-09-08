Read full article on original website
Related
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday...
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Meet the 7-year-old boy who is South Dakota's corn-bassador
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been on the internet during the past month, you probably know Tariq, best known as the Corn Kid. He was interviewed about how much he loves corn. Then the internet took it and ran, making it into a song.
KIDS・
As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset
Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall's midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull an upset in their campaign to flip control of the Senate. GOP leaders hope their nominee in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O'Dea —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 200-year-old Saguaro cactus has fallen do to a powerful monsoon
For around 200 years, a special saguaro cactus stood tall in the Arizona desert. Its longest arms stretched almost 30 feet into the air. And now that desert giant has fallen. Its trunks have splintered. And its large arms lay sprawled on the ground. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Steve Haas, the...
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke
It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky's flooding victims face years of rebuilding efforts
It's been just over a month since record flooding left 39 people dead and thousands homeless in eastern Kentucky. From the Ohio Valley ReSource collaborative journalism project, Katie Myers reports that residents have years of rebuilding ahead. KATIE MYERS, BYLINE: Laverne Fields and her family still camp by the side...
Report links Conn. members of law enforcement, military and first response to far-right group
Connecticut has 476 people who’ve signed up as members of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. That number includes five locals working in...
Running for reelection, Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut is bouncing back after COVID
For Gov. Ned Lamont, the past two and a half years have been ruled by one issue: COVID-19. Hundreds of Connecticut residents are still hospitalized with the virus, but the pandemic has largely receded into the background of everyday life. Gone are daily media briefings and multi-hour waits at drive-thru testing centers.
Maura Healey expresses support for east-west rail during visit to Springfield
Massachusetts candidate for governor Maura Healey said she supports east-west rail and other public transportation initiatives in the western part of the state. Healey was in western Massachusetts Friday for her first visit to the region since winning the Democratic primary for governor. She said her vision goes beyond just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
Minor party endorses Lamont after a pledge for election reform
The Democratic ticket of Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be on an unprecedented three ballot lines in November with the cross endorsement Wednesday by a minor party committed to election reforms. Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski sought the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank for CT Party, each...
Bob Beck
How Liz Cheney's attempt to get reelected as Wyoming's member of the House is going. Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0