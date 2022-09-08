ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
Connecticut Public

California's record heat wave put so much stress on the power grid it nearly broke

It has been really hot. High demand caused by a historic heat wave nearly broke the power grid here in California yesterday. So far, it does seem like a lot of Californians are trying to decrease their energy use, and that has helped the state avert rolling blackouts. But the heat is expected to continue for a few more days. Here to explain more about what's ahead is Jan Smutny-Jones. He's the executive director of the trade group Independent Energy Producers, and he's a former chair of the state's power grid system. Welcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation

This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward R. Murrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Encore#Public Radio#Wfae#Emerson College#Nickdelacanal
Connecticut Public

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges

Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

Bob Beck

How Liz Cheney's attempt to get reelected as Wyoming's member of the House is going. Liz Cheney won her House seat big in 2020. But splitting with Trump over election legitimacy and chairing the Jan. 6 hearings has her trailing a pro-Trump challenger by 20 points in a recent poll.
WYOMING STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy