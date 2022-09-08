Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Use PS4 And PS5 Without Controller?
You can play your PlayStation games elsewhere, not on your console. It’s not a widespread function. Therefore, we’re showing you how to use PS5 and PS5 without a controller. The solution is the “Remote Play” app, alongside the “Remote Play” feature. It’s beneficial if you don’t have or...
Here are the 10 indie Android games you'll want to pick up this weekend
Looking for some new games to pick up and play this weekend? Google has wrapped up its month-long Indie Games Festival, announcing ten winning titles from across Europe, Japan, and South Korea. Take a look and see if any of these numbers interest you. The winners came from fields of...
The best racing games on Android in 2022
In many ways, Android phones are perfect for racing games. Controls are simple and suited to the touchscreen, and you can often pretend your phone is a steering wheel as you race. Racing games are also particularly suited for controllers, so grab one of the best Android controllers if you're about to play some Asphalt 9.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
Railbound is an adorable puzzler from the same dev behind Golf Peaks, out now on Android
Afterburn, the studio behind Golf Peaks, has released a new game titled Railbound. Golf Peaks is one of our favorite Android puzzle games, and the developers have channeled that energy into the equally addicting Railbound. It's an adorable puzzle game where you'll direct a pair of dogs on a train journey worldwide.
Red Dead Online players pleasantly surprised by update with actual content
Red Dead Redemption 2 title update 1.31 brings handy fixes and even some new Telegrams. It's been two months since the Red Dead Online funeral held by players mourning Rockstar's decision to halt major updates for the flagging mode, but the latest patch for Red Dead Redemption 2 actually delivered some meaningful changes for the game's online portion.
New PS5 update adds 1440p support and games lists
A new update for the PlayStation 5 is being rolled out globally today, and will include the highly requested 1440p support for compatible gaming monitors. As well as a new resolution, PS5 owners will also be able to organise their library into “gameslists”, making it easier to organise games by player preference. The update will allow for up to 15 lists, with enough room for 100 games per list. More social interactive features will also be included in future updates, such as screenshare requests from other players via the PS smartphone app, as well as the ability to issue voice...
Atmospheric platformer Lucky Luna is the latest original Netflix game, out now on Android
Netflix's growing collection of mobile games may have started small, but the company is committed to growing its collection. Netflix is adding new games to its Netflix Games service this month, the first of which is Lucky Luna, a vertically scrolling pixel platformer inspired by folklore. Announced today at Gamespot's Mobile Showcase, it's an attractive addition to a lineup growing in quality.
Twitch brings a themed Android 13 icon to your Pixel phone
WhatsApp, Spotify, and Reddit are among the most popular third-party apps to adopt a themed icon as part of Android 13. Every few days, we see the introduction of a new dynamic icon, and the latest to join the ever-growing list is Twitch. Spotted by Android Police editors in the last day, it appears to be a part of version 13.7.0, which arrived on September 7.
ComicBook
Xbox Announces New Home Screen and UI Changes
Xbox has announced it is giving users a new home screen and making various changes to the UI. The home screen of a console is one of the most important features. It sets the tone for the feeling and aesthetic the console is going to offer, it is key to quickly and efficiently deliver information and making things like games, movies, and other apps easily accessible. Xbox has had a number of iconic home screens dating back to the original Xbox, but things really made an impact with the Blades dashboard on Xbox 360 and all of the subsequent evolutions that followed. All of the Xbox consoles have launched with new, premium, flashy home screens with the exception of the Xbox Series X, it's virtually identical to the Xbox One's current home screen.
Google Play Pass vs. Apple Arcade: Which platform offers the most bang for your buck
Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart. As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products,...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Play Epic Games and GOG Titles on Steam Deck
It’s fair to say that the Steam Deck has redefined what we call PC gaming, by making the experience portable. But of course, you’re limited to games in the Steam library. While the Steam library has a huge collection of games, other titles are only available from third party services, such as Epic Games. Meanwhile, some of your older favorites can probably be found on GOG (formerly known as “Good Old Games”).
Little Nightmares is coming to iOS and Android later this year
"Carry your nightmares in your pocket"
Quick settings toggles get some cute new animations in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
After a month without any early software worth testing, Google returned yesterday with Android 13 QPR1's first beta. It's a release chock full of secrets, from upcoming improvements to phone calls to hidden animations previewing future hardware. Of course, there are also a handful of smaller changes as Google continues to build on the groundwork first laid with Android 13's stable launch last month, including some new animations found in quick settings.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel beginner's guide: Tips and tricks to duel your way to the top
Konami brings its new mobile game Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel to the table, featuring 4-player matches in PvP and PvE-styled modes. You might have been comfortably sitting playing Master Duel since early 2022, when the traditional TCG format finally reached mobile. However, Cross Duel has entered the arena, ready to shake up the formula; expect new rules, new game modes, and plenty of Yu-Gi-Oh! flavoring to feast on while you're learning how to play a fresh take on tower defense. And make sure to grab your favorite wireless earbuds to enjoy the game's soundscape as you learn the new tower defense rules (out with the old, in with the new) using our handy beginner's guide; this way, you'll become a master-classed dueler in no time.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Now Available
The new PlayStation Plus free games for September 2022 have finally arrived. These are just the regular monthly free games as the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game catalog update will arrive later in September. As previously revealed, the new titles available at all levels of PlayStation Plus from Essential up through Premium this month include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Toem.
The Windows Club
Gaming features aren’t available for Windows desktop or File Explorer
Microsoft is trying to make Windows and Xbox more cohesive. In that quest, it integrated features such as Game mode and Game bar in Windows 11/10 computers. However, they are not perfect. According to some users, the recording option in Game Bar is not working and gives the following error message:
Higan: Eruthyll beginner's guide — Tips and tricks to start building your dream team
Higan: Eruthyll is a real-time strategy card-based gacha game developed and published by Bilibili. The global version is currently in closed beta testing, which is how we've built a handy guide to reveal its inner mechanics. For a mobile gacha game, Higan: Eruthyll offers a great deal of visual polish with smooth 3D animations during cutscenes and in combat. At the same time, the story is delivered with full Japanese voicework (English subtitles), not afraid to blur the lines between reality and fantasy. On top of an engaging story, there's intuitive gameplay that doesn't feel too cumbersome, including a class system where you can develop new strategies while battling. Playing through Higan: Eruthyll is a breath of fresh air compared to the usual mobile gacha games out there, and you don't even need the best Android phone for a fantastic visual experience.
Google Pixel 6 Pro face unlock details spotted again, now in Android 13 QPR1
One of the strangest parts of the Pixel 6 Pro is the long-awaited face unlock feature we've heard about over 2022, with leaks and pieces of code buried in Android referencing the feature. Now, the Android 13 QPR1 beta has been released, and 9to5Google has spotted further mentions of the feature along with an animation that shows how it'll work when it does arrive.
Jumpstart your fall with new Android widgets, watch faces, and accessibility tools from Google
If Android 13 seemed like a minor update when it finally dropped last month, it's only because Google pushes out new updates, features, and improvements to smartphones all year long. Today, the company is back with another grab bag of new tools for its entire ecosystem. From smartphones to TVs, messaging to accessibility, Android has plenty to check out as we head into the fall.
