There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW

Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
How Much Do Solar Panels Cost?

My partner and I began our dive into solar power for two reasons. We want to build a workshop in a rural area without access to grid power, and my mom keeps asking if she should install solar panels on her house in the city. These two scenarios have different...
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars

If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan

Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla

There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
United doubles down on electric air taxis

United Airlines announced Thursday it will invest $15 million into electric aircraft company Eve Air Mobility and purchase 200 of its electric air taxis with options to buy 200 more. Why it matters: The airline is heavily investing in electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), which could one day...
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?

Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
Why You Should Buy an E-bike Instead of an Electric Vehicle

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to shoot up, electric vehicles were having a moment. The ad lineup for the Super Bowl is a reasonable barometer of automakers’ priorities, and for the 2022 game, six companies, from Chevy to newcomer Polestar, ran commercials featuring electric vehicles (up from just one last year).
The energy tragedy was avoidable

The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
Can't Find a Charging Station for Your EV? Let Us Help!

I'm more than a little bit in love with electric cars. We've only bought about five tanks of gas per year since we invested in a straight-up electric car and a plug-in hybrid, as we're able to do most of our errand-running, commuting, and driving by charging up at home.
Elon Musk hints at Tesla finally increasing Powerwall availability

Elon Musk is signaling that Tesla is ramping up Powerwall production and will finally increase the availability of the home battery pack. Tesla has been production constrained with the Powerwall for a long time. The demand has been strong in several markets, like the US and Australia, but production hasn’t...
BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025

BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW will power its new class of electric vehicles to be released in 2025 with cylindrical battery cells made in six factories by partners including China's CATL and EVE Energy as the carmaker looks to speed up charging and extend driving range. The German carmaker has already placed...
