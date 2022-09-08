ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
NEWSBTC

Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)

With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,257 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,145,642 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1hM4WDTzJLkC3z5HAs7UK7KDyxANdASDF. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $40M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $40,564,484 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 19nd43PueaiE1kbnWzksWWSUVEkMekhiL7. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

decrypt.co

Coinbase’s Stablecoin Proposal Expected to Earn MakerDAO $24M Annually

MakerDAO could begin earning a yield on its stablecoin reserves, but turning to Coinbase raises centralization concerns. Coinbase has a bold plan to help MakerDAO generate $24 million annually. The American crypto exchange recently proposed that the popular DeFi project deposit $1.6 billion in USDC on Coinbase instutional, the exchange's...
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Liquidates Over 100 Million As The Price Crosses $1600 Mark

The general crypto market has seen some positive price rally in 24 hours. Many of the coins are trading in greens, including Ethereum with its 7.86% gains and Bitcoin with a 2.89% surge. Other altcoins such as PancakeSwap CAKE, SHIB, Ethereum Classic ETC, and Tether USDT are also in the...
decrypt.co

Web3 Investor Animoca Brands Raises Another $110M for Open Metaverse

Animoca, a leading investment firm and NFT game publisher, just added to its coffers via some fresh institutional investors. Animoca Brands has raised $110 million through a convertible notes sale to institutional investors. The firm invests in Web3 startups focused on an open, interoperable metaverse, and also publishes its own...
decrypt.co

Economic Secretary Wants UK to Be ‘Country of Choice’ for Crypto Space

The Treasury official backed the Truss government’s intention to turn the UK into “a global hub for crypto technologies.”. The UK wants to "become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space," according to Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller.
u.today

Ethereum Bears Just Lost $300 Million in Only One Hour

decrypt.co

Merriam-Webster Adds ‘Metaverse’ and ‘Altcoin’ to Dictionary in Nod to Crypto

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster added a fresh batch of crypto terms to its lexicon, like "Altcoin," "Metaverse," and "Unbanked." The United State’s oldest dictionary publisher is making room for crypto. Of the new terms added, “altcoin” and “metaverse” are perhaps the most relevant additions for crypto enthusiasts....
