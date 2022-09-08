Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins
The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
This Cryptocurrency Surged Ahead of Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge.' Is Now the Time to Buy?
The long-anticipated transition of Ethereum's network is only days away.
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founders Eyed $50 Million “Much Wow” Yacht Before 3AC Pulled A Titanic
Three Arrows Capital’s Su Zhu and Kyle Davies wanted to buy a Yacht worth $50 million, per reports. The supposedly all-white luxury boat was to onboard the name “Much Wow”. a nod to popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 3AC filed for bankruptcy the same month Much Wow was...
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge
The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Seeks A Meeting With Regulators To Introduce Potential Investors
In an updated statement, Zipmex announced that it’s seeking a meeting with Thailand Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce its potential investors to the regulators. The exchange has also re-enabled its Z wallet services in a bid to restore customer confidence. Troubled crypto exchange Zipmex has issued a new...
Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model
Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers
Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) Co-Founders Embroiled In Fresh Friction With Liquidators As Jailtime Looms: Bloomberg
3AC boss Su Zhu accused liquidators of misleading the court and authorities regarding Three Arrows entities and assets. Zhu voiced his concerns via an affidavit in Bangkok, Thailand on August 19. Notably, the 3AC co-founder was present in person for the event. The appearance came days after a Singapore court...
South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops
South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
Why Shares of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Are Surging Today
The market seemed to change its outlook regarding how the Federal Reserve will proceed in the future.
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
