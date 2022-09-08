ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fork#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Uk#Business Industry#Markets#Ethereum Proof
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: ‘Most important moment in crypto history’ begins

The Ethereum network has completed the first part of its highly-anticipated Merge, which has been billed as the “biggest event in crypto history”.The Merge will see the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switch from a proof-of-work system to proof-of-stake, cutting its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude.The transition means that miners no longer need to verify transactions on the network by solving complex mathematical puzzles, which require vast amounts of computing power. Instead, transactions are validated by owners of Ethereum’s crypto token (ETH) stake their own holdings in order to validate and secure the network.In order to achieve this, Ethereum’s...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Ethereum
EWN

The Ethereum Foundation Clarifies 8 Misconceptions Ahead Of The Merge

The Ethereum Foundation released an update to debunk misinformation regarding the Merge. ETH’s switch from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake is scheduled to happen on or around September 15. Final tests and upgrades are in the works after a successful Merge on the Goerli public testnet. False statements have flooded the...
TECHNOLOGY
EWN

Cryptocurrency Media Company The Block Launches Tokenized Paywall Model

Crypto media company The Block has launched a tokenized paywall model. The model has been launched in association with the Access Protocol. The Block, one of the leading crypto media companies is now evolving ahead by introducing a crypto-based paywall model. The Block Introduces A Crypto Token-Based Paywall Model. Crypto...
BUSINESS
EWN

16 Crypto Exchanges Identified By South Korean Regulators For Illegal Operations

The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit announced a crackdown on illegal virtual asset service providers. Authorities named 16 crypto exchanges in a report on Thursday. KuCoin, Bitrue, and DigiFinex and believed to be among the exchanges in question. The websites operated by these exchanges could face a geoban soon as authorities...
MARKETS
EWN

Canadian Regulator Limits Crypto Exposure for Banks and Insurers

Canada’s OSFI has created interim rules limiting banks’ exposure to cryptocurrencies. The rules will come into effect in the second quarter of 2023. The regulator will update the interim approach as needed. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), a Canadian regulator, has said that banks...
MARKETS
EWN

South Korea Mulls 10-50% Crypto Tax On Token Airdrops

South Korean lawmakers could introduce a massive crypto tax law. Authorities are reportedly considering taxing free tokens bagged from crypto airdrops. The tax could be as high as 50%, Monday’s report revealed. South Korea’s government has intensified efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies following the aftermath of LUNA and TerraUSD’s crash....
ECONOMY
EWN

Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
MARKETS
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy