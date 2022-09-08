Read full article on original website
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Iran nuclear deal is ‘insanity’ & will lead to ‘Mexico becoming a staging ground to sneak agents into US,’ expert says
MEXICO could become a staging ground for Iran to send agents into the US as Tehran threatens to wage an unconventional war against America, an expert fears. Geopolitical expert Brandon J Weichert has branded the current Iran nuclear deal as an attempt to placate Tehran, warning that its ambitions will not be curbed.
If Biden Wants to Talk Nuclear Weapons, China Says U.S. Needs Less of Them
A U.S. official argued China had a "responsibility" to discuss arms control; a Chinese official called it an attempt to "deflect blame and distract attention."
50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate
A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
Fifty lawmakers, mostly Democrats, ‘deeply concerned’ about Iran nuclear deal
A group of 50 members of the House, made up of mostly Democrats, expressed their concern to President Joe Biden about reports regarding a possible new nuclear agreement with Iran.
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Asks South Korean President To 'Shut His Mouth' After Seoul Offers Aid In Return For Nuclear Disarmament
Kim Jong-un's powerful sister Kim Yo Jong has asked the South Korean president to "shut his mouth" after the neighbouring nation offered economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament. What Happened: "It would have been more [favorable] for his image to shut his mouth, rather than talking nonsense as he...
Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea will ‘never deal’ with South’s offer of economic boost to give up nuclear weapons
KIM Jong-un's powerful sister has blasted South Korea's "audacious" offer of an economic boost in exchange for the North giving up nuclear weapons as she confirmed a fresh missile launch. It comes within weeks of the dictator issuing a chilling warning to the West as he claimed his country is...
Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'
Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
US and South Korea begin largest military drills for years as North ramps up tensions
The show of force is expected to prompt an angry response from Pyongyang and follows failure of Trump-era policy of engagement
Washington Examiner
North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
Explainer-What weapons could North Korea send to Russia?
SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia could be about to buy millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said, an allegation immediately dismissed as "fake" by Russia's ambassador to the United Nations. read more.
Pope Says He Will Visit North Korea If Kim Jong-un Invites Him: 'I Will Not Refuse'
Pope Francis has asked Kim Jong-un to invite him to visit North Korea in a televised interview with South Korea's state broadcaster KBS. What Happened: The Pope on Friday said that he would not turn down a chance to visit and work for peace upon receiving an invitation from Kim.
Israeli prime minster sees 'encouraging signs' that US and Europe will not agree to new Iran nuclear deal
After months of negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Sunday there are "encouraging signs" that the United States and European allies will not agree to a new nuclear deal with Iran. "Following the Americans, yesterday the E3 countries announced that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed...
‘You can’t scare us’, Zelenkiy tells Russia, after missile attacks on Kharkiv – as it happened
Engineers working to restore power in region which has seen gains by Ukrainian forces
Nuclear watchdog warns Iranian nuclear program might not be 'exclusively peaceful'
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency released a report outlining the progress Iran's nuclear program has made, warning that the agency cannot determine that the country's nuclear aims are "exclusively peaceful." "The Agency is not in a position to provide assurance that Iran's nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful," said the...
North Korea declares itself a nuclear weapons state
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North's defenses.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
US News and World Report
Israel Sees No New Iran Nuclear Deal Before U.S. November Mid-Terms
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel does not anticipate a renewal of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers before the U.S. mid-term elections in November, an Israeli official said on Sunday, after European parties to the negotiations voiced frustration with Tehran. Having supported then-U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian...
Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire
PARIS/VIENNA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow.
rigzone.com
Oil Rebounds as Softer Dollar Boosts Trader Demand
Oil mustered a late comeback after dropping to six-month lows this week as a softer dollar bolstered trader demand across assets. West Texas Intermediate settled above $86 a barrel, finishing a tumultuous week nearly flat with the prior seven days. At the start of the week both benchmarks, WTI and Brent, slipped to lows not seen since the start of year. Extended Covid lockdowns in China are deepening concerns that demand for oil will shrink The dollar rallied for much of the week, adding another headwind to commodities priced in the currency. However, a sharp reversal Friday lifted oil and other riskier assets.
