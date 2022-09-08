BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature has asked a federal judge to reconsider his decision blocking the state from enforcing a strict abortion ban in medical emergencies. In court documents filed Wednesday, attorneys for the Legislature said Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill incorrectly followed the guidance of President Joe Biden’s administration rather than using the standards set by Congress when he found that Idaho’s ban appeared to violate a federal law governing emergency health care services at Medicare-funded hospitals. “Congress drew its line to protect both the mother and the unborn child in an emergency medical situation,” the legislature’s attorneys, Daniel Bower and Monte Neil Stewart, wrote in court documents. “By contrast, the Administration draws its line to eliminate all protection for the unborn child in such situations.” The Idaho law makes performing an abortion in any “clinically diagnosable pregnancy” a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, but says that physicians can defend themselves in court by showing that the procedure was necessary to avert the pregnant person’s death.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO