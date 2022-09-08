ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
live5news.com

Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
CHARLESTON, SC
Cadrene Heslop

Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents

South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions. Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers. Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment […]
JOBS
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
thepeoplesentinel.com

SC Works mobile unit brings job opportunities

A large green truck could serve as the key to starting a career in Barnwell County. The Lower Savannah Council of Governments (LSCG) in partnership with SC Works have gone mobile with their services in the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area (LSWDA) including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Boeing grant aims to offset housing pressure in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Corporation and the South Carolina Community Loan Fund are partnering to combat the housing crisis in the Lowcountry. Boeing gave $250,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation, which will go towards two efforts underway by the North Charleston Affordable Housing Initiative. A portion will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

