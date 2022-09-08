Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
South Carolina drivers may experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina drivers could experience delays in receiving mailed vehicle registrations because of a shortage of the type of paper used for vehicle registrations, according to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Drivers who paid vehicle property taxes to the county they live in on Sept. 1 or later […]
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
live5news.com
Federal agency provides support for South Carolina small businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Small businesses in South Carolina will see support from a federal agency as part of an effort to grow the state’s economy. The initiative is called Make More in America. The purpose is to ensure financing for businesses that want to make more in America, but also export more from America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
Hundreds In State Refunds For South Carolina Residents
South Carolina will put money back into the pockets of its residents. The payouts will happen later in the year. South Carolina plans to give locals direct tax rebates. The amount will vary based on the number of returns the state receives. Qualifying individuals are taxpayers. If not already done, the person should file their return for 2021 by October 17. The recipient should have a tax liability. Or a positive balance due after removing any credits from owed taxes to receive the rebate. (source)
Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why are flags at half-staff in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the United States and South Carolina flag to be lowered at half-staff in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The order came on Thursday evening after the President of the United States proclaimed the flag of the United States be lowered immediately on Sept. 8 and […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
Group working to fill thousands of open jobs across SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – September is Workforce Development Month, and employers across South Carolina are trying to fill thousands of open positions. Leaders with SC Works say, South Carolina, like many others, is experiencing ‘the great resignation,’ leading to a shortage of workers. Throughout the month, SC Works and the South Carolina Department of Employment […]
JOBS・
South Carolina store operator failed to report $740K in sales, charged with tax evasion
A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
thepeoplesentinel.com
SC Works mobile unit brings job opportunities
A large green truck could serve as the key to starting a career in Barnwell County. The Lower Savannah Council of Governments (LSCG) in partnership with SC Works have gone mobile with their services in the Lower Savannah Workforce Development Area (LSWDA) including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, and Orangeburg counties.
TIP: Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island. Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time. NCMEC said […]
counton2.com
Boeing grant aims to offset housing pressure in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boeing Corporation and the South Carolina Community Loan Fund are partnering to combat the housing crisis in the Lowcountry. Boeing gave $250,000 to the Coastal Community Foundation, which will go towards two efforts underway by the North Charleston Affordable Housing Initiative. A portion will...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
Comments / 1