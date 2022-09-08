Read full article on original website
New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
KRDO
Walmart reveals plan to go bagless in Colorado following signs at a store in Monument
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Walmart store in Monument had paper signs up in front of the store this week urging shoppers to be aware of upcoming changes. The sign read that the stores will no longer have plastic bags starting on September 15. The signs have now been removed.
It's record hot in Colorado, but cold can move in quickly
September 2022 has produced a string of record hot days in Colorado. This time two years record highs in the 90s suddenly dropped to an overnight low of 30 degrees.
Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
Late summer heat wave affecting Colorado produce
DiTomaso Farms in Pueblo is gearing up for fall harvest, growing crops like tomatoes, melons, sweet corn, peppers, and pumpkins.
FOX21News.com
Try downtown’s newest bar this Saturday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Trainwreck is the newest bar in town! Locals are invited to check out all that’s hip and fun at Trainwreck’s grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 10. The bar is located in the 800 block of South Sierra Madre Street in downtown. The bar features...
KKTV
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says power has been restored for customers across the city after 2 massive power outages. The power outages were first reported before 7:30 p.m., just north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area. As of...
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs appeared to be ditching plastic bags this month, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A couple days after 11 News reached out about the signs, a representative with corporate stated they are working to remove the...
KKTV
CSI: Colorado is #1 state in the U.S. for car theft, Pueblo ranks #9 for cities
DENVER (KKTV) - A new study by Common Sense Institute states Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. -Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle theft. Ranked #1 in America in 2021, in the first 6 months of 2022 (January – June), the motor vehicle theft rate increased another 17.2%.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
Colorado Springs homeless battle living on the streets through heat wave
The Springs Rescue Mission says they are prepared to take an influx of people in who are searching for shade, air conditioning, and water during Wednesday's heat wave
thecatalystnews.com
CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”
September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
KRDO
Hiker rescued from Mount Cutler Trail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hiker is safe after being rescued from an El Paso County trail Friday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the High Angle Rescue Team conducted an hours-long rescue Friday. The department says the individual was in stable condition and taken to a...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Colorado
Of all the ways to gain distance—a new driver, working out, a swing overhaul—perhaps the simplest and most effective is to play at elevation. Playing golf at altitude can be a thrilling experience, as the ball stays in the air just a little longer, giving you some of your longest drives.
Colorado schools preparing for heat, early closures
Temperatures are expected to tie and even break record highs this week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and possibly Denver this afternoon, and some school districts are preparing for the heat.
KRDO
Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System
(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
