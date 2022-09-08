ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step. The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours. KRDO Old Stage Road The post Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern appeared first on KRDO.
OutThere Colorado

Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado

A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
KKTV

Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says power has been restored for customers across the city after 2 massive power outages. The power outages were first reported before 7:30 p.m., just north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area. As of...
KRDO News Channel 13

Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mass, state-run vaccination sites have returned to Colorado, that includes in El Paso and Pueblo County. This time, the sites will distribute COVID-19 vaccines specific to the omicron sub-variant. On opening day for two vaccine sites in Southern Colorado, 13 Investigates asked the state why these sites are necessary after The post Why mass COVID-19 vaccination sites have returned to Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs appeared to be ditching plastic bags this month, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A couple days after 11 News reached out about the signs, a representative with corporate stated they are working to remove the...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
thecatalystnews.com

CC Shifts to “Strongly Recommending Wearing Masks Indoors”

September 9, 2022 | NEWS | By Leigh Walden | Illustration by Jubilee Rivera-Hernandez. In a lot of ways, campus feels like it’s returned to a pre-pandemic normal. Without mandatory testing, mask mandates, and Zoom classes, one could be convinced that the pandemic is no longer a concern of the Colorado College community. However, with 28 active cases as of last Friday, it’s clear COVID-19 is still very much a reality on campus, and this year there are less comprehensive strategies to mitigate it.
KRDO

Hiker rescued from Mount Cutler Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hiker is safe after being rescued from an El Paso County trail Friday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the High Angle Rescue Team conducted an hours-long rescue Friday. The department says the individual was in stable condition and taken to a...
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Colorado

Of all the ways to gain distance—a new driver, working out, a swing overhaul—perhaps the simplest and most effective is to play at elevation. Playing golf at altitude can be a thrilling experience, as the ball stays in the air just a little longer, giving you some of your longest drives.
KRDO

Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
Colorado Jill

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
