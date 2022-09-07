Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
FDA says dogs have been dying after exposure to medicated cream called fluorouracil
The FDA has received reports of dogs dying after they were exposed to a type of medicated cream called fluorouracil. If your medication contains fluorouracil, you should move it somewhere out of reach of your pets and make sure your pets do not lick your skin where you’ve applied the medicine. If ingested, fluorouracil can be deadly to pets.
Pacira Posts Topline Data From Knee Surgery Study With Its Flagship Pain Management Drug
Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX announced topline results from its Phase 3 study of EXPAREL as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for postsurgical regional analgesia in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty. EXPAREL achieved the study's primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in cumulative pain scores from...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
FDA Approves Topical Cream Treatment For Vitiligo
It’s estimated that more than one million Americans suffer from vitiligo. The autoimmune disorder targets and destroys the pigment cells in the body, causing white patches. The FDA recently approved the first drug treatment to restore pigment in the skin of vitiligo patients. Opzelura is a topical cream that...
MedPage Today
Worse Survival With Rucaparib in Trial of Recurrent, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
PARIS -- A postmarketing study meant to support the approval of rucaparib (Rubraca) in ovarian cancer instead demonstrated worse overall survival (OS) for women with recurrent, advanced BRCA-positive disease, a researcher reported here. The detailed findings from the so-called ARIEL4 trial provide further insight into drugmaker Clovis Oncology's June decision...
Bayer, Regeneron's eye drug shown to work at higher dose, longer intervals
FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE)said on Thursday its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron (REGN.O), has been shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
ajmc.com
US Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Incidence Increased From 2000 to 2018
The findings, which contradict prior North American studies, suggest that the incidence rate of the rare cancer continues to increase in the United States. Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare cancer, but a research letter published in JAMA Oncology shows that the overall incidence of CTCL in the United States has increased over time—findings that are contrary to other North American studies but that mirror recent European study findings.
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Jumps on Backing for ALS Treatment from FDA Advisory Committee
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) are up today after its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment AMX0035 received favorable votes (7:2) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee for approval. The treatment had received a priority review in December 2021 and a final decision...
renalandurologynews.com
Radiofrequency Ablation a Possible Alternative for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA) may be used as an alternative to parathyroidectomy (PTX) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients undergoing dialysis, according to a recent report.1. Mian Ren, MD, of Hangzhou Medical College in China, and colleagues compared these treatments in a retrospective study of 100 patients,...
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
FDA panel reverses decision, recommends approval of ALS drug
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Wednesday voted to recommend the approval of an experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The FDA panel voted 7-2 after hours of debate that data from Amylyx Pharma merited approval, according...
FDA OKs anti-wrinkle drug, a longer-lasting Botox competitor
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the anti-wrinkle injection Daxxify, setting up competition for Botox, which has dominated the market for two decades. Manufacturer Revance Therapeutics said its studies show the drug can temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines for about six months, almost twice as...
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (AMLX.O) drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data.
FDA Approves Auvelity, Faster-Acting Antidepressant
Treatment for depression commonly includes the use of antidepressants, a treatment option that typically takes weeks to begin working. However, a newly approved medication may put an end to this waiting period. A newly FDA-approved drug called Auvelity was announced on August 19 by the FDA and may offer faster...
Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
