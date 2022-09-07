ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

FDA says dogs have been dying after exposure to medicated cream called fluorouracil

The FDA has received reports of dogs dying after they were exposed to a type of medicated cream called fluorouracil. If your medication contains fluorouracil, you should move it somewhere out of reach of your pets and make sure your pets do not lick your skin where you’ve applied the medicine. If ingested, fluorouracil can be deadly to pets.
MedicalXpress

Research reveals widespread use of ineffective COVID-19 treatments after FDA deauthorized their use

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-designed treatments tailor-made to fight specific infections. In early 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibodies (bamlanivimab/etesevimab and casirivimab/imdevimab) for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalized patients. However, these treatments were shown not to work against the omicron variant of COVID-19, which emerged in the United States in December 2021 and was responsible for a record-breaking COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2021–22. As a result of the monoclonal antibodies' reduced efficacy against the variant, the FDA deauthorized their use in early January 2022.
MedPage Today

Worse Survival With Rucaparib in Trial of Recurrent, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer

PARIS -- A postmarketing study meant to support the approval of rucaparib (Rubraca) in ovarian cancer instead demonstrated worse overall survival (OS) for women with recurrent, advanced BRCA-positive disease, a researcher reported here. The detailed findings from the so-called ARIEL4 trial provide further insight into drugmaker Clovis Oncology's June decision...
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia

The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
ajmc.com

US Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Incidence Increased From 2000 to 2018

The findings, which contradict prior North American studies, suggest that the incidence rate of the rare cancer continues to increase in the United States. Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) is a rare cancer, but a research letter published in JAMA Oncology shows that the overall incidence of CTCL in the United States has increased over time—findings that are contrary to other North American studies but that mirror recent European study findings.
The Associated Press

Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com

Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Jumps on Backing for ALS Treatment from FDA Advisory Committee

Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) are up today after its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) treatment AMX0035 received favorable votes (7:2) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) advisory committee for approval. The treatment had received a priority review in December 2021 and a final decision...
renalandurologynews.com

Radiofrequency Ablation a Possible Alternative for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Ultrasound-guided radiofrequency ablation (RFA) may be used as an alternative to parathyroidectomy (PTX) for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients undergoing dialysis, according to a recent report.1. Mian Ren, MD, of Hangzhou Medical College in China, and colleagues compared these treatments in a retrospective study of 100 patients,...
massdevice.com

FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves

The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
102.5 The Bone

FDA panel reverses decision, recommends approval of ALS drug

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on Wednesday voted to recommend the approval of an experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The FDA panel voted 7-2 after hours of debate that data from Amylyx Pharma merited approval, according...
The Hill

FDA OKs anti-wrinkle drug, a longer-lasting Botox competitor

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved the anti-wrinkle injection Daxxify, setting up competition for Botox, which has dominated the market for two decades. Manufacturer Revance Therapeutics said its studies show the drug can temporarily improve moderate to severe frown lines for about six months, almost twice as...
Verywell Mind

FDA Approves Auvelity, Faster-Acting Antidepressant

Treatment for depression commonly includes the use of antidepressants, a treatment option that typically takes weeks to begin working. However, a newly approved medication may put an end to this waiting period. A newly FDA-approved drug called Auvelity was announced on August 19 by the FDA and may offer faster...
The Associated Press

Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
