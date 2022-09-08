Read full article on original website
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Republicans thought they had midterms in the bag. Voters just rejected them again
Abortion and Donald Trump will both appear on November’s ballot. On Tuesday, Pat Ryan, a Democrat and a decorated Iraq war veteran, upset Republican Marc Molinaro in a special congressional election in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley. Ryan won 52-48 after pre-election polls had painted him as the clear underdog.
RNC leak: Megadonor urges Republicans to claim tax hikes on billionaires like him hurt workers
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Leaked audio obtained this week by Politico revealed that billionaire casino magnate and GOP megadonor Steve Wynn recently offered Republicans a bit of messaging advice as they attempt to win back control of the Senate: Amplify the lies about Democratic tax policies.
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
8 Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Won’t Be In Congress Next Year
Trump’s hold over the GOP is as strong as ever as he weighs another presidential run in 2024.
Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Was a 'Major Gift' to Democrats: Ex-GOP Rep
Former congressman Charlie Dent said that most Republican candidates "don't want anything to do with Donald Trump" in the upcoming midterms.
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Trump-Endorsed Geoff Diehl's Victory in Massachusetts Is Gift for Democrats
The Trump-endorsed candidate's win in the Massachusetts GOP primary for governor might have sealed the party's fate in November.
Why it matters that Republicans are abandoning their ACA attacks
When Florida Sen. Rick Scott unveiled a controversial policy agenda in February, the Republican leader was unrestrained in its ambitions. Scott’s far-right fantasy touched on everything from abortion rights to school vouchers, tax hikes on the poor to lies about election administration. Even Social Security and Medicare would be jeopardized by the senator’s plan.
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Cheney's loss means only 2 made it past their primaries.
Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss on Tuesday caps off a tumultuous year for the small band of House Republicans who broke from their party to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — and almost all of them will be gone when the next Congress begins in January.
Republican Expects GOP to Win Only 'Narrow' House Majority in Midterm
If Republicans do win control of the House, Representative Fred Upton said it will be "very hard" for the party "to have any sense of a governing majority."
Voices: Republicans responded to the Trump FBI raid and destroyed their chances in the midterms
Coming after the publication of the (redacted) affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a warrant to search ex-president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, the weekend’s Sunday shows could have given Republicans the perfect chance to defend the former president.But instead of dispatching Jim Jordan to yell about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Fox News or dispatching ranking House Intelligence Committee member Mike Turner to CNN, Republicans had only two lawmakers show up to fight Trump’s corner.CNN’s State of the Union featured New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who infuriated Republicans when he passed on challenging Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in this year’s...
Democrats are Clearly Ahead of Republicans With 2 Months Until Midterms
Democrats now lead Republicans in a number of average national generic congressional ballot trackers.
House GOP's diversity bet
House Republicans are running more than 60 nominees of color on general election ballots nationwide, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) looking for a sequel to a 2020 cycle in which he more than doubled the number of GOP women in Congress. Why it matters: McCarthy is trying to win back...
Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP wins House majority in midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an expected Republican victory in November. Sources tell FOX Business that Pelosi wants President Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections. Biden is...
Republicans Want Donald Trump for 2024, Even if He's Indicted: Poll
Trump's "core support remains intact regardless of the results of the investigation," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
Harris: Current Supreme Court is an "activist court"
Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the current Supreme Court as "an activist court" that took away a "constitutional right" in an interview with NBC News that will air in full Sunday morning. Why it matters: The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has had a domino effect across the country,...
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
