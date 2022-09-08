ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas judge blocks Obamacare rule on free HIV drugs claiming they violate religious liberties

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Wednesday against an Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirement that employers must cover the cost of common HIV/AIDs medications."Defendants do not show a compelling interest in forcing private, religious corporations to cover PrEP drugs with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions," US District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his ruling.Public health advocates called the ruling “shocking,” arguing that by striking down the Obamacare regulation, the courts had taken away vital tools in making the disease far less lethal.“This ruling is shocking on every level,” Mitchell Warren, executive director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC,...
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Michigan Advance.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Christian Postal Worker Who Says He Was ‘Forced to Surrender’ His Job Rather Than Work on Sundays Asks SCOTUS to Step in

A postal worker who asked for a religious accommodation to have every Sunday off is now asking the Supreme Court to review his case. Former postal worker Gerald E. Groff is an Evangelical Christian and Sunday Sabbath observer. Groff began working for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in 2o12 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. When the USPS began contracting with Amazon in 2013, postal workers were expected to take on Sunday shifts to accommodate weekend deliveries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Utah State
abovethelaw.com

Religious School Pushes To Maintain The Right To Keep LGBTQ Group Off Campus

Yeshiva University filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking to block a court order requiring the New York university to recognize a “Pride Alliance” LGBTQ student club. In court papers, the school says that “As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with...
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Freedom#Public Radio#Diseases#Linus Hiv#Linus Stds#General Health#The Texas Newsroom#Christian#Braidwood Management#Republican
bloomberglaw.com

Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit

Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Resurrects Major Lawsuit Against Chiquita for Funding Colombian Terrorist Organization

A federal appellate court resurrected a major lawsuit Tuesday against banana company Chiquita Brands International for allegedly supporting a Colombian terrorist group that kidnapped, tortured, and murdered plaintiffs’ family members during a civil war. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that the trial court “got some right and some wrong” on its evidentiary calls, and that the plaintiffs had put forth enough evidence for the case to survive to the next phase of litigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during a debate at the Kansas State Fair that he respects the Aug. 2 vote, in which voters decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. But he argued that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favors abortion with no restrictions “up to the moment of birth” and public funding for elective abortions. The statewide vote “does not mean the discussion has ended,” Schmidt told a crowd of about 800 people. “What was not on the ballot was Gov. Kelly’s position,” he said.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Connecticut Public

DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI

The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation

This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Connecticut Public

A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon

Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy