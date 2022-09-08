Read full article on original website
Tony Scott
4d ago
We need to improve the 1-12 grade school system. Schools are failing at math and reading. This is a national problem in all poor areas.
psychologytoday.com
Welcome the Cobotic Workforce
Cobotics (humanized AI) is a workforce game-changer shaping the future. Community colleges are preparing the highly skilled labor force needed for the accelerating cobotic revolution. Cobotics is not a threat—it humanizes artificial intelligence. Cobotics (collaborative robotics) is a workforce game changer shaping the future. Community colleges are developing programs...
How forward-looking modern boards are using tech to work better
The pandemic hastened the adoption of technology for many modern boards, but it’s an issue that’s been at play long before “COVID” entered the vernacular.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
An architect asked AI to design skyscrapers of the future. This is what it proposed
A New Delhi-based architect's bold vision of the future is not entirely of his own imagination.
Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move
Productivity is still being measured for remote workers, but now with surveillance software.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
Many Americans have happily ditched 9-to-5 office jobs. A recession could force others to join them — and change ideas of work forever.
Millions of Americans are starting businesses, freelancing, or working less. Despite the challenges, many are motivated to seek autonomy and flexibility. If a recession causes more people to join them, some could find themselves better off. Americans have embraced the return to normal — traveling, eating out, and seeing movies....
I'm blind and didn't tell anyone when I interviewed for my tech job. I got hired and my boss had no idea.
When he interviewed at Microsoft, no one noticed or asked if he was blind. He was offered the job and has been working there for the past four years.
Forget ‘quiet quitting.’ Workplaces should focus on ‘quiet firing’
After “quiet quitting,” the term “quiet firing” is the latest buzzword to make the rounds on social media. The term refers to when an employer purposefully treats a worker badly to try to get them to quit. Employers can choose to do this if they don’t...
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
Meta axes team responsible for considering the downside to its own products—just a year after company’s vice president talked it up
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook and led by Mark Zuckerberg, has cut its team in charge of identifying and addressing ethical problems with the company’s products. Meta and its cofounder Mark Zuckerberg have had a rough year. Faced with a slumping share price and shrinking profits, the...
TechCrunch
Biden administration details plans for $50 billion in CHIPS Act funding
Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce is detailing some of those plans, outlining where $50 billion of that funding will go. Reiterating the legislation’s key goals, the DoC notes that the money will be focused on getting the U.S. back on track with domestic semiconductor production, building a back-stock of chips and creating jobs.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
