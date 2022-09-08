Police still searching for driver who killed bicyclist on Grand

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - St. Louis Police continue searching for a white Kia, wanted for leaving the scene that killed a bicyclist in South City Tuesday. It happened on Grand by Magnolia.

Captain Donnell Moore said 47-year old Danyell McMiller died at the hospital.

"The vehicle entered the bicycle lane which also is the curb lane, without slowing," Moore said. "When doing so, the vehicle struck our bicyclist."

McMiller was thrown from his bike and hit three other parked cars.

Moore says the Kia did not have license plates and there's no description of the driver.