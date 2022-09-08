ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Time to party! Celebrate PBC Parks & Recreation Department's big 50 with the '70s Disco 5K

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the Big 5-0 this year — and what better way to celebrate the half-century mark than with a '70s Disco 5K?

This "time capsule" event will combine three major ingredients: running, food and entertainment, and ... polyester.

Polyester? Say what? Well, plenty should be on display via a costume contest, with awards in three categories: "Most '70s," "Most Creative" and "Best Team."

Though disco outfits will likely dominate the costumes (think platform shoes, bell bottoms, mini skirts and sculpted hair), expect some other fun and funky entries.

In fact, a team costume award was once won by four people dressed as The Beatles, said Danny Howard, president and CEO of event host Victory Sports Management.

The "running" portion of the event gets started bright and early, at 7:30 a.m., with the start of the 5K race. All participants will receive a custom race bib, finisher medal, dri-fit shirt, and personalized finisher certificate.

As far as the food and entertainment factor, food and drink booths will open at 8 a.m., and game options include cornhole and videogames (18 in all, housed in an air-conditioned 18-wheeler).

Oh, did we mention the music?

From disco to funk, soul and R&B, punk rock and easy listening, the 1970s was a juggernaut of musical revolution, invention and diversity.

Though many incredible groups — including The Jackson 5, Fleetwood Mac, America, Chicago and Electric Light Orchestra — rose to prominence during the decade, a lot of people, when asked, might look to the spinning mirrorball and say it was defined by disco.

With artists like Barry White, Gloria Gaynor, The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, KC and The Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang, Earth Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and many more, this new genre rose to incredible heights.

Whether you lived through it and love it, found it later on and love it or want to introduce a new generation to these bands and their music, the 70s Disco 5K is the perfect opportunity.

Providing that service will be Victory Sports Management's own DJ Petey, who will spin one classic '70s hit after another to keep everyone groovin'.

PBC Parks and Recreation history

Officially forming in 1972, the department has done some serious growing in its 50 years.

While the agency that preceeded the department was overseeing 12 parks in the mid-60s, Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation now operates an impressive 110 parks and recreational facilities, spanning more than 8,500 acres.

“It is truly amazing to see the growth of our park system over the last 50 years,” said Eric Call, PBC Parks and Recreation director. “With more than 10,000 park agencies across the United States, being recognized as one of the best is a tribute to our residents, elected officials and employees.”

PBC Parks is a two-time winner of the National Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management—the highest honor in the industry.

To commemorate a half-century of the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department, several Palm Tran buses have been wrapped with panoramic pictures of county parks.

And, speaking of time capsules: The department is putting together a real capsule that will be opened in 50 years. It will include mementos from the department’s 50th anniversary.

PBC Parks and Recreation's 70s Disco 5K

Where: John Prince Park, 2700 Sixth Ave. S., Lake Worth Beach

When: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Cost: Adults $39.50; youths (ages 1 to 14) $29.50

Information: www.active.com/lake-worth-fl/running/distance-running/70s-disco-5k-west-palm-beach-birthday-celebration-2022

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He has lived in the West Palm Beach area for more than 30 years and, from mild to wild, will cover noteworthy community happenings.You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Time to party! Celebrate PBC Parks & Recreation Department's big 50 with the '70s Disco 5K

Comments / 0

Palm Beach Daily News

Books coming to your child's school library? Not until you have a chance to weigh in

Curating school libraries — a job previously left to media specialists and other school staff — will soon involve everyone in the community. Under a forthcoming change to district policy, Palm Beach County schools will hold off on purchasing books or accepting donations until the public has had a chance to review and dispute any new additions to campus libraries or student reading lists.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

3 to See:

SPONSORED CONTENT It’s a summer of sizzling arts in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.  For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Martin County's Jayden Vega stays hot as undefeated Tigers blank Jupiter

JUPITER — The Martin County Tigers cruised to a 3-0 start Friday, defeating the Jupiter Warriors 28-0 in a weather-shortened Week 3 contest. Martin County quarterback Jayden Vega threw nine touchdowns to start his varsity career before he threw an interception. His spotless streak ended when Jupiter defensive back Jayden Jackson picked him off near midfield on the Tigers’ opening drive.
STUART, FL
