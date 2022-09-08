ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Eggs Every Morning

When it comes to filling, metabolism-boosting breakfasts to promote weight loss, eggs are one of the best ingredients you can add to the mix. Whether you’re frying them, scrambling them, or whipping up an omelette, eggs can offer tons of nutrients and keep you full and energized throughout the day. Another great thing about this breakfast food is the fact that you can add just about any veggies your heart desires to the mix—and many of those options will help you reach your weight loss goals even faster, including one tasty green.

To discover the best ingredient to add to your eggs every morning if you want to slim down at a steady rate, we spoke to Trista Best, Registered Dietitian for Balance One Supplements. Best told us all about why spinach makes such a great addition to all your eggy breakfasts. Read on for all of her expert insight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UraPa_0hmlgsfn00

Spinach

If you want to shrink belly fat and experience your flattest tummy yet, it's time to channel your inner Popeye and throw a hearty helping of spinach into your eggs each morning! Best says this leafy green is one of the best foods you can eat to boost your metabolism and lose weight. "[Spinach] is packed with weight loss boosting nutrients and can be easily added to many recipes, especially eggs," she says.

So what nutrients exactly can you get from spinach? Best says vitamins K, E, and fiber are just a few—and cooking your spinach (whether on its own or thrown into scrambled eggs or an omelette) will ensure you're reaping all of the benefits. "When these nutrients are heated with water they become active in such a way that the body absorbs them more easily," she explains. "This allows the consumer to take in weight loss friendly nutrients while eating a low carbohydrate, high-nutrient meal." Sounds perfect!

Fiber is an especially important nutrient that spinach can be helpful for packing into your diet. It helps with weight loss by keeping you full throughout the day, Best explains: "The fiber content in spinach will help the consumer feel and stay full for longer which can help prevent overeating throughout the day."

Finally, spinach is a great source of antioxidants, which have been shown to help ease inflammation and prevent harmful diseases that can lead to weight gain. "Antioxidants have anti-inflammatory compounds that help to reduce inflammation in the body that would otherwise prevent weight loss and harm overall health," Best tells us.

Sounds like spinach really is all it's cracked up to be—our parents must have been onto something when they told us to eat all our greens! We'll definitely be tossing some of this leafy green into the pan next time we're scrambling up our eggs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
