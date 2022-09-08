Read full article on original website
Related
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.
Colts vs. Texans: Staff picks and predictions for Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are on the road to begin the 2022 regular season with a divisional bout at NRG Stadium against the Houston Texans (0-0) in Week 1. The Colts have not won an opening day matchup to begin the campaign since the 2013 season. The expectation is that...
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chargers prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders head to Southern California to face off with their division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in an opening-week thriller at Sofi Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chargers prediction and pick. The Raiders went 10-7 in 2021, making the playoffs before falling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille Leonard's Playing Status for Texans Revealed
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.
Texans vs. Colts: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 1
The Houston Texans’ season kicks off at last. Can the Texans amplify the optimism that coach Lovie Smith has cultivated all offseason with a win? There would be no better way to get the Smith era started. It would also be the third straight time a new Texans coach won his Opening Day game.
Comments / 0