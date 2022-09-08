ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?

Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary

A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police

IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain

Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Fetterman to campaign in Blue Bell

Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Senate, will be campaigning in Blue Bell (Whitpain Township) on Sunday, September 11th. The campaign stop is an event Women for Fetterman Rally at Montgomery County Community College (gymnasium) at 1:30 p.m. Fetterman will be joined by Planned...
BLUE BELL, PA
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP

PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
