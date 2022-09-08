Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Wait, Who’s Actually Running The City Now?
Right after Labor Day, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, Derek Green, and Cherelle Parker resigned to run for Mayor. Before them, former Councilmember Allan Domb resigned to contemplate a run. And besides those four, two more of the 17 members — Helen Gym and David Oh — may resign for the same purpose. All these resignations have people concerned, questioning how the City will function. This column offers some answers.
New Idea Arises for What Lies Ahead for Quality Inn in West Chester
After failed attempts green light apartments and self-storage units to replace the Quality Inn in West Chester, Sam Tarantini, managing director of Branchport Capital, now hopes to receive approval for an assisted living center and self-storage units at the site, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. No formal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
WDEL 1150AM
Members of Wilmington City Council leery of proposed expanded eminent domain powers
A State House bill that would have given Wilmington extra powers to acquire vacant and abandoned properties through eminent domain received scrutiny from Wilmington City Council Wednesday evening. House Bill 458 was introduced on June 7 by State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha (D-Wilmington), which would specifically give the City of Wilmington...
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
2 Events Linked Delaware County to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd in front of City Hall during her 1976 visit . Two events connected Delaware County to Queen Elizabeth II during her Bicentennial visit to Philadelphia in 1976, one positive and one tragic. The queen arrived at Penn’s Landing just before 10 a.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Camden dump heralded as part Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary
A location in Camden that has undergone a major transformation is now a showcase for its use of federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency. Cramer Hill Waterfront Park was once the Harrison Avenue Landfill, one of the worst trash dumps in the region. The landfill operated from around 1952 to 1971 and was never capped or officially closed. This left the site open to unauthorized dumping in subsequent years.
As mayoral bids mount, a dwindling Philly Council will soon meet in person
Philadelphia City Council is returning to in-person meetings at a time when its complement of legislators could be at an all-time low. City Council announced Wednesday it would return to chambers in person for the first time in over two years on Sept. 22. The move comes after three members...
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
New Pittsburgh Courier
Yet another reason why African Americans can be pulled over by police
IF YOU HAVE A LICENSE PLATE FRAME THAT COVERS ANY WORDING OF THE PA REGISTRATION PLATE, YOU COULD BE PULLED OVER BY POLICE, THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER HAS LEARNED. Superior Court panel rules all parts of license plate must be completely visible. Police officers in Pennsylvania could be justified in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
billypenn.com
Newsstands are disappearing in Philadelphia, and fewer than 100 remain
Newsstands are slowly disappearing in Philadelphia. At the ones that remain, owners are either looking to sell, or embracing a business model that doesn’t rely on sales of newspapers and cigarettes. The increasing dominance of digital news and lower demand for tobacco products have pummeled revenue at newsstands throughout...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Bucks County opens collection boxes for used needles, syringes
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County just set up collection boxes for used and unwanted needles, syringes, finger sticks, and EpiPens at five hospitals in an effort to provide a safe and easily accessible place for community members to dispose of sharps.
aroundambler.com
Fetterman to campaign in Blue Bell
Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for Senate, will be campaigning in Blue Bell (Whitpain Township) on Sunday, September 11th. The campaign stop is an event Women for Fetterman Rally at Montgomery County Community College (gymnasium) at 1:30 p.m. Fetterman will be joined by Planned...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
ABA Journal
Two Pennsylvania law schools now named after Philadelphia tort attorney
Following a $50 million gift to Drexel University’s law school in 2014, Philadelphia trial lawyer Thomas R. Kline has committed to give the same amount to his alma mater, Duquesne University School of Law. His gift to Duquesne was announced Wednesday. It comes with naming rights, as did his...
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1