Bronx, NY

FanSided

Gleyber Torres sends Yankees clear message on Aaron Judge via YES camera

When it comes to Aaron Judge and the Yankees’ talks this offseason, money talks, so talk more bucks. This negotiation is playing out more publicly than the Yankees could’ve ever imagined, even after they went public first with their initial offer minutes before Opening Day, a very smart decision in terms of changing the conversation.
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
FanSided

Yankees’ loss to Twins, Gleyber Torres clutch strikeout fall on umpires

Should Gleyber Torres have strode to the plate in the ninth inning Friday hunting a walk rather than looking to swing the bat? Debatable. The Yankees second baseman has regressed tremendously in the second half, and every pessimist in the building was smelling a double play. Twins hurler Michael Fulmer has occasional trouble with the strike zone, and nearly walked Ronald Guzmán with the bases loaded in extras the day before.
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
Sportico

L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels

The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase.   Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment.   This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
ABC News

Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays

NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Randy Arozarena...
