Heads Up, NJ: Property Tax Relief Applications About to Start
TRENTON – Get ready to check your mailboxes and inboxes: applications for New Jersey property tax rebates start going out next week. More people are eligible for property tax relief through the new ANCHOR program than used to receive homestead benefits, including renters for the first time in more than a decade, so don’t presume it doesn’t apply to you.
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
Are N.J. towns that welcomed legal weed getting higher property values?
Towns that embraced New Jersey’s shift to legalized marijuana sales may have helped to boost home real estate values, according to a study conducted by Rutgers New Jersey State Policy Lab. Those municipalities have seen average home sales prices increase by 1.6% more than in towns without legal weed...
New stimulus payment: 1.75M New Yorkers will get $270 checks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New...
New Jersey Globe
Unions prepare to protest likely hikes in state employee heath insurance costs
Public employees are stepping up their pressure on a plan that would increase health care costs by more than 20% next year, including a statehouse rally next week, in advance of a possible vote by the New Jersey State Health Benefits Commission. “Rising health care costs doesn’t make New Jersey...
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
Energy bills for millions of N.J. gas customers will soon soar by as much as 25%
Millions of New Jerseyans’ energy bills will soon spike by as much as 25% as winter approaches. The state Board of Public Utilities unanimously approved the rate hikes for natural gas on Wednesday after companies argued its rising cost forced them to raise prices for their customers up and down the state.
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
Expensive Winter Ahead: Natural Gas Rates Going Up in NJ
TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about a new direct deposit scam. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, threat actors...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Assemblywoman: Want to resolve the teacher shortage? Try snipping the red tape. | Opinion
It’s time for our state government to combat the teacher shortage head-on. Facing a desperate need to catch up in school after suffering major learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing our students need is to deal with overfilled classrooms or fewer academic opportunities due to our state’s inability to find enough qualified teachers.
insidernj.com
NJ Pay-to-Play Laws – There Should be Only One
The State’s pay-to-play law should be simplified and strengthened, with disclosure enhanced. Though in the public interest, the law, nevertheless, is complicated and convoluted, difficult to comply with and enforce, encouraging some to seek ways to legally circumvent it while discouraging others from participating in electoral politics. The pay-to-play...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
N.J. wants to negotiate out-of-state income taxes for commuters
New Jersey officials have announced bipartisan legislation they hope would give the state more leverage in negotiating income taxes for New Jersey residents who commute out-of-state for work or work from home. Nearby places like New York, Connecticut, and Philadelphia apply what is known as a “convenience of the employer”...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Signed By Governor Murphy Will Allow More School Children To Receive Free Meals
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills today which aim to combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families. An...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
State issues work-stop order against developer of Newark high school
State labor officials on Thursday ordered a halt to work on converting a former hospital in Newark into a technical high school that would be leased by the district, alleging the private developer, his general contractor and a subcontractor had been underpaying workers. In issuing a stop-work order on the...
Hearing Set For The Closed Marlton Diner To Become a NJ Weed Dispensary
It’s been months since the once long-standing Marlton Diner shut its doors for good. And ever since then, there’s been much speculation about what’s next for the closed retro-style diner located at 781 Rte 70 W, Marlton, NJ 08053. Not long after its permanent closing, a mysterious...
