Danville, VA

WSET

Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
wakg.com

Danville Sheriff’s Office Holding 9-11 Ceremony

The Danville Sheriff’s office will hold their 21st annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning at the Danville courthouse. The tragic events of September 11 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people as four hijacked planes were crashed into the twin towers, the pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 will feature speakers and bagpipes.
WBTM

Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone

The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
FOX8 News

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
cbs17

Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA

