WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard, Joe Brown Drive in Greensboro down to 1 lane after crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – US 29 Northbound between Cone Boulevard and Joe Brown Drive is down to one lane due to a crash on Friday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Police say someone may have been injured. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until further notice. At this time […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem after an early morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting off of Ferndale Avenue Saturday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. officers found a 19-year-old at a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. Police said the victim was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation...
Winston-Salem man arrested in connection to shooting on Ivy Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on Thursday after a shooting on Ivy Avenue in July, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Just after midnight on July 28, Winston-Salem police were called about someone being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue. When officers got on the scene, they were […]
wakg.com
Danville Sheriff’s Office Holding 9-11 Ceremony
The Danville Sheriff’s office will hold their 21st annual 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Saturday morning at the Danville courthouse. The tragic events of September 11 2001 killed nearly 3,000 people as four hijacked planes were crashed into the twin towers, the pentagon, and in Pennsylvania. The ceremony will begin at 8:45 will feature speakers and bagpipes.
WBTM
Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone
The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP0 — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. A victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The call reporting the stabbing came in around 2:20 p.m. No charges have been announced yet, and the crime scene is still being processed. The investigation is […]
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police filled the scene where a person was shot in Reidsville on Thursday evening. Reports of the shooting first came into the newsroom at about 9:30 p.m. The scene was still active at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Circle Drive. Officers at […]
WSET
Danville parents raise concern after video shows security officer holding a gun
WSLS
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
Person seriously injured in shooting at Greensboro hotel, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A late-night shooting has seriously injured one person. According to the Greensboro police, just before midnight on Thursday officers were called to the My Choice Extended Stay on Seneca Road about a shooting. They found a person who had been shot when they arrived. The victim was seriously injured and taken […]
cbs17
Roxboro man assaulted, killed: police
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A Roxboro man was assaulted and killed, according to police. This happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area. Officers said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Lawrence Alton Johnson, 52, deceased at the scene. Police said three...
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
wfxrtv.com
