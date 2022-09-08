Read full article on original website
On South Beach, surfers wary over artificial reef project. It’s all about saving the waves
Jesse Bull took advantage of low tide on Memorial Day. The San Diego transplant brought his family to South Beach. He chose a perfect place to introduce his two young children to surfing — a stretch of beach south of Fifth Street where waves can sometimes grow tall enough to excite even Californians.
A large leatherback sea turtle got tangled in a lobster trap line. An FWC officer found it
A large leatherback sea turtle is swimming freely thanks to the efforts of a Florida fish and wildlife officer assigned to the Florida Keys. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Pablo Ruiz was patrolling the ocean off Islamorada in the Upper Keys Wednesday when noticed a commercial lobster trap bobbing up and down “completely submerging and reappearing again,” said FWC spokesman Officer Jason Rafter.
It’s king tide season again. Here’s when (and where) Miami could see high tide flooding
In South Florida, one of the surest signs that fall is here isn’t changing leaves or a chill in the air — it’s saltwater pooling in the street on a sunny day. September marks the start of an annual series of high tide days, the highest tides of the season. These “king tides” push sea levels a foot or two higher than normal, causing street and yard flooding in low-lying spots along the east coast, like Miami.
