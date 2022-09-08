ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

A large leatherback sea turtle got tangled in a lobster trap line. An FWC officer found it

A large leatherback sea turtle is swimming freely thanks to the efforts of a Florida fish and wildlife officer assigned to the Florida Keys. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Pablo Ruiz was patrolling the ocean off Islamorada in the Upper Keys Wednesday when noticed a commercial lobster trap bobbing up and down “completely submerging and reappearing again,” said FWC spokesman Officer Jason Rafter.
ISLAMORADA, FL
It’s king tide season again. Here’s when (and where) Miami could see high tide flooding

In South Florida, one of the surest signs that fall is here isn’t changing leaves or a chill in the air — it’s saltwater pooling in the street on a sunny day. September marks the start of an annual series of high tide days, the highest tides of the season. These “king tides” push sea levels a foot or two higher than normal, causing street and yard flooding in low-lying spots along the east coast, like Miami.
MIAMI, FL

