Yakima Herald Republic
Ernest Stephens
Ernest Lee Stephens (Ernie), of Cashmere, Washington, passed peacefully from this earth to Heaven, on September 2, 2022, with family at his side and nearby. He was born June 3, 1941, in Yakima, Washington, to Chester and Helen Stephens, and was the oldest of four children (siblings, Denny, Bonnie and Connie). He spent most of his childhood in Yakima. As a teenager, Ernie worked with his father and grandfather (his namesake, Ernest Stephens) at the family business, Stephens Metal Products. It was during this time that he welcomed Jesus into his life as Lord and Savior. He graduated from Eisenhower High School and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force, where he had a distinguished career as a chaplain's assistant and an air traffic controller, before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After completing his service, Ernie continued working in the transportation industry, both for Lynden Air Transport and as a business owner.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Filipino-American community resumes Thursday lunch program
Thursday Takeout resumed this week at the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato. For more than two decades, the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley has sold lunch to the general public each Thursday.
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike
Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Get to know your neighbor: Jadira Amaya, creator of Wildjay brand and One Love showcase
Jadira Amaya is a lesbian Latina business owner and her brand, Wildjay, exudes the same openness and diversity Amaya proudly represents. Not only does Wildjay represent diverse groups and the LGBTQ+ communities, the brand is also size-inclusive. Wildjay originated in 2016, consisting of T-shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, hoodies, beanies and fleece...
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee
Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
KUOW
What WA families need to know now that federal universal free lunch is gone
Congress has opted not to continue a pandemic-era program to provide free school lunches to all students, regardless of their families' economic status. The program ensured children were fed during the last two school years, whether kids showed up in person to eat or had parents pick up meals while classes were remote.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Ellensburg wins 7-0 in double overtime against Davis in football
Action from Ellensburg vs. Davis football Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington liquor board shuts down beer, wine 'passports' from unlicensed vendors
(The Center Square) — The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board is cracking down on beer and wine "passports" that include discounts of alcoholic beverages. These common marketing tools may not be distributed by associations or marketing firms without a license from the LCB. The problem with passport marketing promotions...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
KXLY
Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool
CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
KOMO News
Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WDFW to host a public meeting on opening a spot on the Chelan River
SPOKANE, Wash. — A part of the Chelan River may return to become a new fishing spot once more. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will host a virtual meeting to gauge public comment on opening the upper section of the Chelan River for fishing. Earlier this...
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
