Ernest Lee Stephens (Ernie), of Cashmere, Washington, passed peacefully from this earth to Heaven, on September 2, 2022, with family at his side and nearby. He was born June 3, 1941, in Yakima, Washington, to Chester and Helen Stephens, and was the oldest of four children (siblings, Denny, Bonnie and Connie). He spent most of his childhood in Yakima. As a teenager, Ernie worked with his father and grandfather (his namesake, Ernest Stephens) at the family business, Stephens Metal Products. It was during this time that he welcomed Jesus into his life as Lord and Savior. He graduated from Eisenhower High School and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force, where he had a distinguished career as a chaplain's assistant and an air traffic controller, before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After completing his service, Ernie continued working in the transportation industry, both for Lynden Air Transport and as a business owner.

