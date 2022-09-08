ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Ernest Stephens

Ernest Lee Stephens (Ernie), of Cashmere, Washington, passed peacefully from this earth to Heaven, on September 2, 2022, with family at his side and nearby. He was born June 3, 1941, in Yakima, Washington, to Chester and Helen Stephens, and was the oldest of four children (siblings, Denny, Bonnie and Connie). He spent most of his childhood in Yakima. As a teenager, Ernie worked with his father and grandfather (his namesake, Ernest Stephens) at the family business, Stephens Metal Products. It was during this time that he welcomed Jesus into his life as Lord and Savior. He graduated from Eisenhower High School and soon after joined the U.S. Air Force, where he had a distinguished career as a chaplain's assistant and an air traffic controller, before retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After completing his service, Ernie continued working in the transportation industry, both for Lynden Air Transport and as a business owner.
CASHMERE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up to...
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Get to know your neighbor: Jadira Amaya, creator of Wildjay brand and One Love showcase

Jadira Amaya is a lesbian Latina business owner and her brand, Wildjay, exudes the same openness and diversity Amaya proudly represents. Not only does Wildjay represent diverse groups and the LGBTQ+ communities, the brand is also size-inclusive. Wildjay originated in 2016, consisting of T-shirts, embroidered sweatshirts, hoodies, beanies and fleece...
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Air quality alerts issued in Idaho, Washington for the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash.– Environmental officials in Washington and Idaho issued Air Quality Alerts around the Inland Northwest for this weekend. This is in anticipation of some quick changes in weather, more specifically shifting winds. Despite cooler weather than in recent weeks, low humidity is also expected Friday through Sunday which...
IDAHO STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Moose takes unscheduled dip in Washington state pool

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A moose that discovered some fruit in the backyard of a Washington state home took an unexpected dip in a pool on Wednesday. The female moose was foraging for food with her two calves in Spokane County and spotted some fruit trees, KXLY-TV reported. While attempting to pick off some tasty fruit, the moose fell into the pool, according to the television station.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KREM2

Spokane leaders and organizations weigh in on Gov. Inslee's COVID-19 updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday's announcement from Governor Jay Inslee on the rollback of the last of his emergency COVID-19 orders already has Spokane leaders and organizations talking. Soon, vaccinations won’t be required for healthcare workers, educators and first responders unless an employer requires it. Former Spokane firefighters credit...
SPOKANE, WA
KOMO News

Inslee announces end to Washington's COVID emergency orders

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The remaining COVID-19 emergency orders are finally set to expire. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he is ending the orders and state of emergency by October 31. There were 85 total COVID-19 emergency orders Inslee has put into place since the pandemic started, most are already...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA

