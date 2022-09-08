LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Lincoln Airport, noise and activity is always expected, but Thursday afternoon it wasn’t just coming from the planes, it’s also race cars. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all abilities. In short, their motto is if you want to be a part of all the action, all you have to do is bring yourself and something to drive.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO