kfornow.com
City To Host Two Patriot Day Ceremonies
Lincoln, NE (September 8, 2022) The public is invited to two Patriot Day ceremonies this Sunday, September 11, hosted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR), the Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council (VMGAC). Visit lincoln.ne.gov/patriotday for more information. 8:30 a.m. – LFR invites the public...
klkntv.com
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
thereader.com
OPINION: Our High School Shut down the Presses, But They Couldn’t Stop the Story
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Marcus Pennell graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School in 2022. He is currently a freshman English major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
kmaland.com
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
klkntv.com
Droves of Husker fans celebrate at Scheels tailgate event in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker fans traveled to Scheels’ parking lot Friday evening to celebrate the team before its matchup against Georgia Southern. The event offered several food vendors and food trucks for the fans. Kids also got to have some fun with a climbing wall, bouncing castles...
kfornow.com
Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12
(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19. The recommended detour...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
WOWT
One taken to hospital after being found unconscious in lake
It's suicide prevention week and one Omaha group is filling the need for mental health services in the community at no cost. WOWT Ashland's memorial stadium celebrates 75th year. Updated: 8 hours ago. Ashland celebrates 75 years of football. Nebraska therapy dog deployed to Uvalde. Updated: 8 hours ago. School...
klkntv.com
Health care industry in Nebraska ‘thankful’ after licensing backlog averted
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s no secret: Nebraska is short of medical professionals. And many were worried about over 160 medical professionals having to wait even longer for their license, all because of fingerprinting, before Gov. Pete Ricketts stepped in this week. “We have a huge workforce issue...
kfornow.com
Large Grass Fire Reported Late Friday Morning in North Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–A large grass fire from late Friday morning is under control, after it started in an open field west of the old city dump, which is north of 48th and Superior. KFOR News talked to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist, who said a passerby...
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
1011now.com
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
1011now.com
‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Lincoln Airport, noise and activity is always expected, but Thursday afternoon it wasn’t just coming from the planes, it’s also race cars. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all abilities. In short, their motto is if you want to be a part of all the action, all you have to do is bring yourself and something to drive.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
1011now.com
Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
KETV.com
Jury deliberating lawsuit brought by Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez against city of Omaha, Todd Schmaderer
OMAHA, Neb. — A verdict is expected Monday in the federal trial over a civil lawsuit brought by former Omaha Police Southeast Precinct Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez against the City of Omaha and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Belcastro-Gonzalez is suing, alleging she was the subject of discrimination and retaliation by...
1011now.com
Air Force retires decades-old plane in Lincoln
‘This is like building a city here’: Hundreds descend on Lincoln for racing championships. In its 49th year, the SCCA Solo National Championships event brings together racers of all skill levels. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Thursday, nearly 150 hospital employees spent the afternoon going through a mass casualty...
