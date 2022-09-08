ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

Tale of two seasons for Laney High School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our Under the Light’s coverage with the Laney Wildcats, who have been doing everything they can to put some respect on their names and their football program. Laney is 2-0 for the first time since 2007 and they feel like they have something...
AUGUSTA, GA
realtytimes.com

School is Back - Sports Officials Needed

For more than 40 years I’ve looked forward to this time of year as schools were starting after a long -- sometimes it seemed short -- hot southern California summer and that meant football season and Friday night lights were back. After graduating from Occidental College and beginning a high school teaching career, I began a football officiating career as well which concluded in 1991 when I retired from the NFL. When I started, I never thought of professional football, let alone college officiating. For me, high school officiating was exciting and financially rewarding - even though it was low-paying. ($12.50 per game).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside Nova

Madison senior makes Team USA baseball squad

During what has been a very busy spring, summer and fall of baseball, Bryce Eldridge, by his count, has worn nine different uniforms playing for various teams. The favorite and most significant attire the Madison High School senior says he has been able to sport during that stretch is the current outfit he wears as a member of the 18-under National Team USA baseball squad. Eldridge was chosen to the final 20-player elite roster earlier this month as a pitcher/first baseman, fulfilling a longtime goal.
VIENNA, VA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Girls’ softball teams honored with Algonac Asset Awards

At a Sept. 6 city council meeting Algonac Councilman Jake Skarbek presented the Algonac/Marine City Little League Girls Softball teams (8U, 10U & Junior – 2022) with Algonac Asset Awards. The 8U team won the Ron Cook Classic District Tournament in July, going undefeated all weekend and outscoring their...
ALGONAC, MI
Sidney Daily News

SHS graduate in ESPN commercial

SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
SIDNEY, OH

