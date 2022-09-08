Read full article on original website
azcentral Sports Awards Academic All-Star Athlete of the Week, 2022-23 season
To nominate a Boys or Girls Athlete of the Week or an Academic All-Star, go to nominations.azcentral.com. The azcentral Sports Awards are given out each spring. Keep checking azcentral.com for updated information. Annie Dawson, Phoenix Xavier Prep, Golf. Now in her fourth year with Xavier Prep’s golf program, Dawson has...
WRDW-TV
Tale of two seasons for Laney High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our Under the Light’s coverage with the Laney Wildcats, who have been doing everything they can to put some respect on their names and their football program. Laney is 2-0 for the first time since 2007 and they feel like they have something...
realtytimes.com
School is Back - Sports Officials Needed
For more than 40 years I’ve looked forward to this time of year as schools were starting after a long -- sometimes it seemed short -- hot southern California summer and that meant football season and Friday night lights were back. After graduating from Occidental College and beginning a high school teaching career, I began a football officiating career as well which concluded in 1991 when I retired from the NFL. When I started, I never thought of professional football, let alone college officiating. For me, high school officiating was exciting and financially rewarding - even though it was low-paying. ($12.50 per game).
Inside Nova
Madison senior makes Team USA baseball squad
During what has been a very busy spring, summer and fall of baseball, Bryce Eldridge, by his count, has worn nine different uniforms playing for various teams. The favorite and most significant attire the Madison High School senior says he has been able to sport during that stretch is the current outfit he wears as a member of the 18-under National Team USA baseball squad. Eldridge was chosen to the final 20-player elite roster earlier this month as a pitcher/first baseman, fulfilling a longtime goal.
‘It’s horrible’: How supply chain issues are affecting Modesto-area high school football
“It’s still a problem and I’m already worried about next year.”
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Girls’ softball teams honored with Algonac Asset Awards
At a Sept. 6 city council meeting Algonac Councilman Jake Skarbek presented the Algonac/Marine City Little League Girls Softball teams (8U, 10U & Junior – 2022) with Algonac Asset Awards. The 8U team won the Ron Cook Classic District Tournament in July, going undefeated all weekend and outscoring their...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate in ESPN commercial
SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
