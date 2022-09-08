Read full article on original website
Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test
Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
Megan Hilty and Husband Brian Gallagher’s Relationship Timeline: Wedding, Becoming Parents and More
A whirlwind romance. Megan Hilty met her husband, Brian Gallagher, at a bar in 2012. “There were a lot of drinks that night. There were a lot of vodka sodas. The details are blurry,” the Smash alum joked in a May 2016 interview with Playbill. Gallagher, for his part,...
Britney Spears and Michael Jackson Baffled the VMAs Audience When She Gave Him an Imaginary Award
For Michael Jackson's birthday, Britney Spears introduced him to the VMAs audience. He mistakenly thought she was giving him an award.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of Marriage
It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have called it quits after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell Us. “They've been apart for many months now," a source says. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a […]
Kane Brown Makes MTV VMAs Debut: 'Country Music Is Changing' (Exclusive)
On Sunday, Kane Brown became the first male country music artist ever to perform solo at the MTV VMAs. The star talked to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay on the carpet, sharing, "Feels amazing, glad to be here, glad to be here representing, and hopefully I represent it well.”
Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Reportedly Joining ‘DWTS’
“Dancing with the Stars” fans could see Charli D’Amelio facing off with her mom Heidi this season. Production sources tell TMZ that the TikTok star and her mother have signed on for Season 31. The insiders also confirmed Charli and Heidi would compete against each other, and would not be a team.
Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success
Sam Asghari is one proud husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, to praise his wife, Britney Spears, for her new hit with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer." Article continues below advertisement. "2 icons 1 hit!" Asghari penned alongside a screenshot of the Spotify chart,...
Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Congratulates Ex Artem Chigvintsev On Marrying Nikki Bella
Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev first met Total Bellas star Nikki Bella when they were partnered together on the show. Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time. Sparks flew when the couple reconnected, and they went Instagram official in 2019. Artem hit up Twitter in January of 2020 to share that […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Congratulates Ex Artem Chigvintsev On Marrying Nikki Bella appeared first on Reality Tea.
Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Her Second Child at "Ticket to Paradise" Premiere
Surprise: Billie Lourd is pregnant with baby No. 2! On Sept. 7, the actor revealed her big news in London at the world premiere of her new movie, "Ticket to Paradise" — starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney — where she was joined by her husband, Austen Rydell. Lourd was photographed cradling her baby bump on the red carpet in a shiny pink sequined dress.
Harry Potter star brands Jeremy Clarkson ‘rancid old thug’ after socialists remark
Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff has branded Jeremy Clarkson a “rancid old thug” after the Grand Tour presenter made a remark about “socialists”.On Friday (9 September), Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”The post attracted criticism from many users of the social media website, including Biggerstaff, the actor best known for playing Oliver Wood in three films from the Harry Potter franchise. “Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.Clarkson is best known as the host of the BBC motoring series Top Gear, from which...
Kevin Federline Believes Britney Spears’ Father ‘100% Saved Her’
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline opens up about the singer's conservatorship battle with her father.
