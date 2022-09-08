ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Mel C
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Emma Bunton
extratv

Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Reportedly Joining ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans could see Charli D’Amelio facing off with her mom Heidi this season. Production sources tell TMZ that the TikTok star and her mother have signed on for Season 31. The insiders also confirmed Charli and Heidi would compete against each other, and would not be a team.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mental Health Issues#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Congratulates Ex Artem Chigvintsev On Marrying Nikki Bella

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev first met Total Bellas star Nikki Bella when they were partnered together on the show. Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time. Sparks flew when the couple reconnected, and they went Instagram official in 2019. Artem hit up Twitter in January of 2020 to share that […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Congratulates Ex Artem Chigvintsev On Marrying Nikki Bella appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Harry Potter star brands Jeremy Clarkson ‘rancid old thug’ after socialists remark

Harry Potter actor Sean Biggerstaff has branded Jeremy Clarkson a “rancid old thug” after the Grand Tour presenter made a remark about “socialists”.On Friday (9 September), Clarkson tweeted: “Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people.”The post attracted criticism from many users of the social media website, including Biggerstaff, the actor best known for playing Oliver Wood in three films from the Harry Potter franchise. “Shut the f*** up you rancid old thug,” wrote Biggerstaff in response to Clarkson’s post.Clarkson is best known as the host of the BBC motoring series Top Gear, from which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy