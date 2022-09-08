ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton

A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Two charged with harassment of TCAT driver

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape

The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Sewer installation will close a road in Ithaca for a month

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New sewer installation closing a road in Ithaca. Oak Avenue near Cornell University is closed to thru-traffic between Summit Street and Elmwood Avenue. Dryden Road is the recommended detour for the duration of the project. Work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day on Friday, October 7th.
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
