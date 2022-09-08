The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO