Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca College, TCAT in talks about restoring routes to campus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is working with TCAT to restore service. When the fall transit schedule began at the end of August, several routes were reduced to account for driver and mechanic shortages. Reductions in service to Ithaca College were part of the cuts. The college says...
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
whcuradio.com
Two charged with harassment of TCAT driver
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two Ithaca men are charged with the harassment of a TCAT bus driver. Police say 44-year-old Terence Johnson and 22-year-old Umeek Adams were both drunk Wednesday night when they boarded a TCAT bus in the downtown area. The driver says he kicked both men off the bus for disruptive behavior when Johnson punched him in the face, then Adams spat on him.
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Mayor: Significant delays in Clinton Avenue, Main Street projects
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Construction on Clinton Avenue in Cortland was delayed this week by heavy rains, which caused a sinkhole. Mayor Scott Steve says they’ve seen other snags. It’s delayed completion of the project by a few weeks. The other big road construction project this year...
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
Fiber Optic expands into the Southern Tier
A high speed internet company just surpassed a major milestone, and decided to celebrate out in the community.
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
ithaca.com
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Former Vestal Diner owner sentenced for tax fraud
A former Vestal Diner owner was sentenced today in federal court to 12 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to tax fraud.
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
WETM
Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
whcuradio.com
Sewer installation will close a road in Ithaca for a month
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – New sewer installation closing a road in Ithaca. Oak Avenue near Cornell University is closed to thru-traffic between Summit Street and Elmwood Avenue. Dryden Road is the recommended detour for the duration of the project. Work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day on Friday, October 7th.
rewind1077.com
Green Street parking garage opens in Ithaca, Officials discuss next phase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Welcome words for Ithaca residents and visitors – the Green Street parking garage is open. Representatives from the City, the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, and the Vecino Group were on hand Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the freshly finished first phase of the project. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis thanked all involved for their tireless work and summarized the garage itself.
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
