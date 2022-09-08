ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Matter of Graves Importance: No sass from Lori, just a bunch of entertainment options

By Lori Graves
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

Normally one joins a social media group for an information source. Not me. I am staying in a Carnival cruise group solely for the sarcastic comments. They bring me joy. Look, I am a seasoned cruiser. I don’t need to know what all-inclusive beach to hit up on a port day.

I need the sass.

The other day a woman in the group commented she was leaving because she was tired of the hateful comments. Immediately a gentleman replied “…this isn’t the airport Sheila. No need to announce your departure.” I have been laughing for three days. Something else that brings me joy is being able to tell you about upcoming events like these.

Sept. 9, 10, and 11 Adena Mansion and Gardens presents a murder mystery dinner. The mystery, "Gold," is a new original production written and directed by Delmar Burkitt. Tickets are $50 for AMGS members (PROMO CODE AMGS2022) and $55 for non-members. Admission includes the mystery and the dinner. For ticket information visit their website adenamansion.com, call 740-772-1500, or email info@adenamansion.com.

Andy Shaw returns to the Old Capitol Brewing stage at 8 p.m. Friday. The Weekday Wind Down with DJ Trai is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Steiner’s Speakeasy. At Jerry's Pizza West you can find Thicc Bois and Akashic Haze until 1 a.m. Head north to Kingston and the Kings Inn for the acoustic music of Duke Leisure from 8 to 11 p.m. The Guitar Company comes to Uncle Buck's Dance Barn featuring some of the best guitar players in the state including Athens legend John Borchard. This cool spot is in New Marshfield and is owned and operated by my friend Dave McPherson. If you’ve never been, this is a good night to check it out.

Saturday comedian Henry Cho will perform at the Majestic Theatre and I have the honor of being his host. Henry is well-known as a clean comedian and his work can be heard nationwide. He appears regularly on the Grand Ole Opry and has also appeared in several television shows and feature films during the last 36 years. Tickets are available on the Majestic Theatre website. You may also purchase tickets in person at the Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau on North Plaza Blvd or at the door the evening of the show.

For music on Saturday the Courtney Jo Band will be live at the Hardtail Cafe & Saloon from 8 p.m. to midnight and Harold Hensley will take the Steiner’s stage. Out of town, at the Markay Cultural Arts Center in Jackson, Chillicothe musicians take over the stage with the Kenny Valentine Band plus Joseph, Barnes & Thacker. Tickets are $15 and available at the Markay box office or at www.markaytickets.org.

Looking ahead…Friday, Sept. 23 comedy returns to Terrace 27 at the Pour House. Tickets are on sale on the PH website and can also be found on Eventbrite. Joining me on the rooftop will be Karen Jaffe and Andy Frampton. VIP packages are available.

Saturday, Sept. 24 the fourth annual Tristan Miller Music Fest is at Creekside Occasions. This event is being held to honor the memory of Tristan and to recognize September as Suicide Prevention month. Starting at 4 p.m. the Fest includes live music, a silent auction, food, drink, TMMF, and Play For 21 merchandise. The Tristan Miller Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and all donations are tax deductible.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

*For consideration to be included in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

