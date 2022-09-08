ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Kiosks for sports betting coming to Ross County

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— Sports betting will officially launch in Ohio in 2023. Those wanting to place a bet on a game will be able to do so online or at one of the registered kiosks at businesses around the state.

As of the Aug. 18 more than 1,200 locations in the state were prequalified to host a kiosk. Five of those businesses are located in Ross County they are Alibi's Bar & Grill in Adelphi, Paint Grill in Chillicothe, Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe, Kings Inn Tavern in Kingston and Village Inn in Kington.

Multiple locations of larger chain stores such as Giant Eagle and Kroger have been prequalified to host a kiosk. As of Aug. 18 none of these locations were in Ross County.

Being preapproved does not guarantee that these businesses will get a kiosk, that decision is ultimately up to each business owner. While a kiosk would likely bring in new customers it also brings in new rules from the Ohio Lottery Commission that could cause issues for some small businesses. One of these problems includes having to have enough cash on hand for winners, which would be hard for small businesses. Having extra money in the store also puts the smaller businesses at a higher risk of being robbed.

These concerns, among others, are why Richard Durst, one of the owners of Alibi's Bar & Grill, said that even though the business was preapproved they will not be getting a kiosk at the time being. He said that there are too many uncertainties and risks for a small business like Alibi's.

"The risk isn't really worth the reward at the moment," said Durst.

Paying to move forward after being preapproved also comes at a steep cost of around $1,000 which can be a lot of money upfront for something business owners aren't sure will pay off. Durst said that even though Alibi's isn't getting a kiosk right now, they may get one in the future. The business will watch and see how other businesses with kiosks do and reevaluate their decision based on the evidence.

Mike Corcoran from Shawnee Lanes said the bowling alley has filled out everything and is expecting to receive a kiosk to start allowing sports betting at the bowling alley as soon as possible. Corcoran said the alley won't be making any major money on the kiosk, as the Ohio Lottery Commission takes most of the earnings, but he still sees the new kiosk as an investment that will hopefully draw more customers into the building. While in the building he hopes the customers will stick around and enjoy snacks and bowl a round. Corcoran said the business may look into getting more TVs to hang up so that they can show the games the customers are betting on.

Note: This article was edited to reflect the fact that there is no Giant Eagle in Bainbridge of Ross County Ohio.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Kiosks for sports betting coming to Ross County

