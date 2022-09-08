ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Hochul signs bill to cap number of students in NYC classrooms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Thursday putting a cap on the number of students allowed in New York City classes. The bill would allow for no more than 20 students in classes form kindergarten through third grade, no more than 23 students in classes from fourth through eighth grade […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade

Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC, federal government partnering on plan to bolster school bus safety

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City officials are partnering with federal transportation experts to develop a plan to improve school bus safety throughout the five boroughs. On Thursday, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and Department of Education (DOE) announced they have teamed up with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Volpe Center to study ways to improve the design and operation of New York City school buses to better protect students.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

New York City Schools Will No Longer Have Snow Days: 'Sorry Kids,' Official Says

Department of Education chancellor David C. Banks said virtual learning has eliminated the need for days off from school because of snow A New York City official said snow days are a thing of the past — all thanks to remote learning. Speaking with FOX affiliate WNYW on Tuesday, New York City's Department of Education chancellor, David C. Banks, said that New York City public school students should expect to attend class through virtual learning when snow and other storms hit the area. "So, sorry kids — no...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island officials call on NYC to toss remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public school students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island elected officials are calling for an end to New York City’s requirement of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for public school students participating in extracurricular and sports programs deemed “high-risk,” as well as parents and visitors entering school buildings. Borough President...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Newly proposed law would expand student MetroCard hours, terms

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The families of some one million students at New York City public, private, and parochial schools have access to free transportation through their student MetroCards. New proposed legislation would expand the hours the cards would be valid and eliminate penalties for students using them outside of assigned hours or when school […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island ‘old’ school photos l Then and now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
