Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Yaniza Discusses Her New Song, Upcoming Shows, and Much MoreMeikhelNew York City, NY
Related
NYC Schools Chancellor visits new Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of the borough’s newest, most exciting schools played host to the city’s top education official on the second day of the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday, city Schools Chancellor David Banks visited the Young Women’s Leadership School of Staten Island in Stapleton, a school dedicated to molding the minds of the world’s future female leaders.
Hochul signs bill to cap number of students in NYC classrooms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Thursday putting a cap on the number of students allowed in New York City classes. The bill would allow for no more than 20 students in classes form kindergarten through third grade, no more than 23 students in classes from fourth through eighth grade […]
Hugs, tears, and cheers as NYC public school students head back to campus on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was excitement, cheers, some nerves, and tears as every public school student across Staten Island returned to campus for the first day of classes — marking the first time in two years a school year began without a face mask mandate for students or staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
boropark24.com
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
NYC Catholic school students return to classrooms on Wednesday for 2022-2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Catholic school students in the Archdiocese of New York are heading back to class on Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. It will mark the first time students will start a new school year without a face mask...
Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
NYC, federal government partnering on plan to bolster school bus safety
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City officials are partnering with federal transportation experts to develop a plan to improve school bus safety throughout the five boroughs. On Thursday, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and Department of Education (DOE) announced they have teamed up with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Volpe Center to study ways to improve the design and operation of New York City school buses to better protect students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City Schools Will No Longer Have Snow Days: 'Sorry Kids,' Official Says
Department of Education chancellor David C. Banks said virtual learning has eliminated the need for days off from school because of snow A New York City official said snow days are a thing of the past — all thanks to remote learning. Speaking with FOX affiliate WNYW on Tuesday, New York City's Department of Education chancellor, David C. Banks, said that New York City public school students should expect to attend class through virtual learning when snow and other storms hit the area. "So, sorry kids — no...
Back To School: NYC Catholic schools welcome students back Wednesday
School officials say all Catholic schools in New York City will continue to operate with full in-person instruction.
Staten Island officials call on NYC to toss remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island elected officials are calling for an end to New York City’s requirement of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for public school students participating in extracurricular and sports programs deemed “high-risk,” as well as parents and visitors entering school buildings. Borough President...
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes, shut down bad charter schools. But why is Murphy strangling the best ones? | Editorial
Shutting down charter schools, in itself, is not a problem – it’s an important piece of strategy. These are publicly funded, independently operated schools that are supposed to be better than failing district schools. If they aren’t, they risk being closed down by the state. As they should be.
Newly proposed law would expand student MetroCard hours, terms
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The families of some one million students at New York City public, private, and parochial schools have access to free transportation through their student MetroCards. New proposed legislation would expand the hours the cards would be valid and eliminate penalties for students using them outside of assigned hours or when school […]
Bayonne school board ‘works through’, as frustrated teachers resign
A number of school employees resigned ahead of the start of the school year in Bayonne, particularly from special services. On the agenda for the Board of Education’s August meeting, 16 resignations were listed. At the meeting, Education Association President Gene Woods raised concerns over the number of resignations.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
Staten Island ‘old’ school photos l Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- It has been said that “Staten Island is the cradle of education” since it’s home to the country’s oldest schoolhouse. The Voorlezer’s House is the earliest known schoolhouse in America and is a National Historic Landmark. Built in 1696 by New York’s original Dutch settlers, it still stands on the grounds of Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, at the intersection of Richmond, Richmond Hill, and Arthur Kill roads.
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
SNOW LONG: NYC ends snow days for public school kids, 'It's going to be good for you!'
New York City has done away with snow days, apparently forever. “There are technically no more snow days,” David Banks told Fox 5 on Tuesday.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0