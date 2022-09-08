State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when his farm tractor was hit by a semi Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a semi, hauling an oversized load, northbound on Highway 60 four miles south of Ashton. 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was in front of the semi, also northbound, driving a farm tractor. According to the State Patrol, the semi rear-ended the farm tractor. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene by the Osceola County Medical Examiner; Fisk was not injured.

