Mooresville, IN

Get the update on the demolition of the tornado-damaged building in downtown Mooresville

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Town Council spent much of its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6, discussing the next steps in the ongoing demolition project of the tornado-damaged building on 1 and 3 East Main Street downtown.

The town council terminated its contract with Restoration Impact LLC, the company it had originally entered into an agreement with to tear the building down, during its Aug. 16 meeting. The council also took the action of declaring the situation an emergency, enabling the town to seek at least two quotes or bids from new contractors to carry the demolition project forward.

As a result, Mooresville Public Works Superintendent Dave Moore has been busy fielding interest from prospective contractors. So far, the town has received two bids. The town received a $175,000 bid submitted by Gentry Demolition LLC. The other bid is from Ray's Trash Service for a total of $152,000.

However, Moore said the Gentry Demolition's proposed contract does not carry a provision in its insurance coverage that the town's legal advisors want to be added for the protection of the town. This would mean the contractor would need to purchase additional insurance coverage. Although the present bid is for $175,000, Moore indicated that he was told this could increase the total bid by as much as $7,000.

"There is always another hiccup it seems on this project. It seems like we expect a provision in our insurance that demolition crews just don't carry," Moore said. "However, if we are insistent that they buy this policy, it is going to raise that by five to seven thousand dollars. He will have a firm number for us tomorrow once he knows if we are going to stay with that request or not."

Town Council Attorney Chou-il Lee said he reviewed all of the relevant legal documents and insurance policies associated with the contract in question. He said they found one policy that he deems to be insufficient.

"We did have a discussion with the contractor today. They indicated that they're going to get us a certificate tomorrow," Lee said. "So we would like an opportunity to review it to make sure that it does comply with what we were looking for. Essentially, if he knocks down the wrong building or does damage to another building, the insurance policy takes care of it."

The attorney then went on to describe the two options available to the council before making any decision. The first involved approving the contract pending review of the insurance policy that would be provided the next day. Lee said that as long as the policy satisfies the town's requirements, the contract would already be approved and the contractor could immediately begin working. A signature is all that would be needed at that point. The other option was to have the council delay making any decisions until the insurance policy was presented and reviewed by legal counsel.

Council President Tom Warthen also confirmed that the $175,000 bid is not the lowest one the town received but it is the quickest bid. Gentry Demolition LLC can begin working as early shortly after the meeting, according to Warthen. Ray's Trash Service would need another month before beginning.

"They can mobilize quicker. We gave Dave (Moore) the authorization. We felt like this is public health, safety and welfare that we wanted to move forward and the accepting of a higher bid is put back on how quickly can we get it done," Warthen said. "There are some very finite circumstances in that we can accept a higher bid. In this case here with public safety, we can do that."

Despite the decision being made to terminate the previous contract last month, the fencing that had been erected around the perimeter of the building has remained for public safety reasons. This has led to several downtown streets being temporarily closed.

Councilman Jeff Cook gave his opinion on the matter.

"We've got to get downtown open. I know that the businesses are suffering and we've got to do something. That building has to come down," Cook said.

Warthen summarized the next steps of the process as the town closes in on securing a new contractor to continue the demolition project.

"We're not accepting the $175,000 bid. We're still leaving it up to Dave (Moore). If he calls back and says it costs more money, we want Dave to either pull the trigger on it or stop it and contact Ray's. It is his decision at this point in time," he said.

Homecoming Street Closure

The council approved a request to close several streets for the Mooresville High School Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. The parade route will start at Mooresville High School, head south on Indiana Street, up to Main Street, turn left onto Maple Street before heading north towards St. Clair and back over to North Indiana Street where the high school is located.

The next meeting of the Mooresville Town Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St., Mooresville.

