Pottstown, PA

CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Norristown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Pennsylvania Business
98online.com

Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering

(WFMZ) TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn’t act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown

A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown

121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Middle Bucks student-built house finds a home

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology’s student-built home has moved to its permanent location in Bucks County. The home was disassembled and loaded by crane onto four flatbed trucks, then transported to the buyer’s site. The student-built house is built primarily by students in the Construction Carpentry program. The...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

