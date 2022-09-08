Read full article on original website
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautiful, Custom Colonial in Quakertown
This Quakertown estate is the perfect spot for families looking to move to Bucks County. A unique Colonial-style home in Quakertown, located on a beautiful plot of land, has just gone up for sale. . . Located within Haycock Township, this custom estate boasts three bedrooms, a three-car garage, and...
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
KOP Tavern Reopens with Slightly Revised Name, Somewhat New Neighbors, and Wholly Redone Menu
The King of Prussia Tavern, aka the KOP Tavern, is back, to be welcomed at a Sept. 13 ribbon cutting at 128 Town Center Road, near the intersection of W. Dekalb Pike and N. Henderson Road. Debbra Torrez’ report on it was on the menu of stories in a recent edition of The Philadelphia Caller.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
98online.com
Police: Fast-food coworkers behind train track tampering
(WFMZ) TILDEN TWP., Pa. — The man accused of risking a catastrophe by tampering with railroad equipment in northern Berks County didn’t act alone, the police said Wednesday. Tilden Township investigators identified Amy Schaner as the woman who helped Ryan Boria. Both worked at fast-food restaurant on Route...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: One-of-a-Kind Traditional with Highly-Coveted Privacy in Spring City
A stunning traditional home with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. The residence set in the natural lands of French Creek offers highly-coveted privacy and unmatched views throughout. . . This one-of-a-kind home was designed and crafted by Allen Entrekin...
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
The Wegmans site in North Wales has sold to a New York REIT.Image via iStock. ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car fire slows traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Lehigh Valley, Quakertown
A car fire tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The two-vehicle crash happened during the evening commute between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown exits. A tractor trailer and a hybrid passenger vehicle collided, state police said. The hybrid vehicle’s gas tank ruptured and the vehicle caught fire. Because...
Looking For a Liquor License? Bucks County is One Area Where You Can Get It At Upcoming Auction
Those looking to get a liquor license in the Bucks County area can now do so thanks to an upcoming auction. Sue Gleiter wrote about the upcoming opportunity for Penn Live. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will be auctioning off a stockpile of expired restaurant liquor licenses to people in several counties.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Home That’s Got Lots in Pottstown
121 North Adams Street, Pottstown, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom twin that was originally built just west of The Hill School in 1900. It has been wholly renovated, with new quality flooring, generous granite counters, ceramic-tiled backsplashes, new kitchen cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, and new stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave, and range.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
buckscountyherald.com
Middle Bucks student-built house finds a home
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology’s student-built home has moved to its permanent location in Bucks County. The home was disassembled and loaded by crane onto four flatbed trucks, then transported to the buyer’s site. The student-built house is built primarily by students in the Construction Carpentry program. The...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
Everlane’s King of Prussia Store Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture.Image via Everlane at Facebook. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly.
Horsham Tech Startup Puts 30 Years’ Experience Selling Used Cars in the Palm of Your Hand
Motobyo, a Horsham-based tech platform, puts 30 years’ of used-car transaction experience at the convenient disposal of its users, both buyers and sellers. Paige Gross looked under the hood of its capabilities for technical.ly. Company cofounder George Lekas is a dealership veteran who has seen countless used-car sellers drive...
