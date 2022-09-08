Read full article on original website
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
Chef Nora Haron is bringing Southeast Asian cuisine to Walnut Creek
The dishes and techniques will be inspired by Singaporean and Indonesian cuisine.
palyvoice.com
Does expensive always mean delicious? A review of Arya Steakhouse
Those looking for an elegant Persian steakhouse are in for a treat, as Arya Steakhouse has officially opened in downtown Palo Alto. Executive chef and owner Mike Hashemi unveiled Arya Steakhouse’s third location on Aug. 9 after opening restaurants in Cupertino and in Redwood City. The steakhouse revolves around Persian culture and history. Since the grand opening, the restaurant has been bustling, with wait times being anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes from Sunday to Thursday and around 90 minutes on Friday and Saturday, according to the restaurant staff.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Join A Massive Dance Party At SF’s How Weird Street Faire On October 15th
Get ready to get weird at the 23rd annual How Weird Street Faire in downtown SF on Saturday, October 15th. How Weird includes a daytime dance party, a vibrant marketplace, and an outdoor gallery of cutting-edge visionary art. All guests are requested to wear costumes, which can range from “the best version of yourself,” to something you’d expect to see at Halloween. This year’s theme is “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” so an alien-adjacent costume is a safe bet if you can’t decide. Have fun with it and express yourself in whatever way feels good. In general, the sky is the limit and the weirder the better. The faire will feature 8 areas of world-class electronic music, representing diverse genres and styles. The 2022 faire will feature stages by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Inorbit & Raindance, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, and Red Marines & Secret Psychedelia. How Weird hasn’t released the full list of food and craft vendors yet, but if previous years are any indication you’ll be sure to find a wonderful mix of food, drink clothing, crafts, and other unique objects.
7x7.com
Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma
The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
Petite Left Bank, A New Restaurant from Vine Hospitality and Chef Roland Passot is set to open
Petite Left Bank is a traditional French café and bistro
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Re-Announce $100k Reward in Alexis Gabe Homicide
The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department are re-announcing the $100,000.00 reward in regards to the homicide of Alexis Gabe. The City of Oakley and the Oakley Police Department recognizes the Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe. This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Alec’s Ice Cream of Petaluma rebranding after switch to new dairy supplier, eco-friendly packaging
If you’ve reached for a cold pint of Alec’s Ice Cream on one of the recent sweltering days, you may have noticed a change. In a 2021 interview with the Argus-Courier, owner and founder Alec Jaffe expressed a desire to keep the label of Alec’s Ice Cream simple and straightforward by drawing the flavors “right onto the packing.” In the year and a half since its introduction, though, a lot has changed for the company behind the scenes, leading to its repackaging.
For $90K this premium parking spot in SF can be yours, a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
Silicon Valley
Fremont single family residence sells for $1.8 million
A 3,235-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Washo Drive in Fremont was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,800,000, or $556 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Family of victim in Bay Area beheading speaks out: 'You feel responsible'
Karina Castro, 27, leaves behind two young daughters.
beyondthecreek.com
Kindbody Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek
Fertility clinic Kindbody is coming to downtown Walnut Creek where J. Rockcliff Realtors used to be. I still feel this building would make for a great pizza restaurant. Anyway, check out their services here. From their website here:. Our goal is to make the process of going to the doctor...
This SF Arcade Has 57 Pinball Machines And Other Vintage Games
Free Gold Watch is a beloved local arcade that houses the largest selection of pinball machines in SF. Once inside you’ll find yourself lost in a seemingly endless row of classic and modern pinball machines, alongside other arcade classics like Donkeykong Jr, Tetris, and Ms. Pac-Man. All that you need to enjoy this hidden gem is a little time to kill and a pocket full of quarters. On your first visit, Free Gold Watch can be a little hard to find. It’s tucked away on a residential stretch of Waller Street in the Haight-Ashbury district with little more than a...
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
NBC Bay Area
San Carlos Mayor, City Council Express ‘Deepest Condolences' to Children of Beheaded Woman
San Carlos Mayor Sara McDowell was joined by the City Council Friday in expressing their "deepest condolences" to the two young children of a 27-year-old woman who was killed Thursday by her ex-boyfriend. "Yesterday, our community was shocked by the tragic murder of a young mother in our community. Thanks...
