As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

North Carolina wins Wolfspeed semiconductor materials plant
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based semiconductor company says it will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in its home state to produce silicon carbide wafers. Wolfspeed Inc. announced on Friday that it plans to create 1,800 new jobs by the end of 2030 at a location in Chatham County. Wolfspeed could receive $775 million in cash incentives, infrastructure improvements and other sweeteners from North Carolina and local governments to build. The silicon carbide chips are emerging as a favored part for renewable energy products. The jobs announcement marked another big economic win for central North Carolina. Apple and Toyota are among the companies that are planning to build there.
Bryan Nickels to lead new Office of Administrative Hearings
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Bryan Nickels as Chief Administrative Hearing Officer for the newly created Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). Nickels is a partner and founding member of Scanlan, Griffiths, Aldridge + Nickels, a civil trial and litigation law firm in Boise. He is a practicing attorney with more than 20 years of experience in administrative, civil, and criminal law and is a registered civil mediator. His areas of practice include civil litigation, criminal defense, mediation, medical indigency, judicial review actions in state district court, and appellate litigation. He is a member of the Richard C. Fields American Inn of Court No. 130, and a member of the Idaho Mediation Association, American Bar Association, and Idaho State Bar Association. Nickels received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho before receiving his Juris Doctorate at Boston College Law School. Nickels also recently served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Idaho teaching civil litigation.
