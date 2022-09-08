As Seattle educators remain on strike, other school districts in the state reach agreements or face similar movements

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Bryan Nickels as Chief Administrative Hearing Officer for the newly created Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). Nickels is a partner and founding member of Scanlan, Griffiths, Aldridge + Nickels, a civil trial and litigation law firm in Boise. He is a practicing attorney with more than 20 years of experience in administrative, civil, and criminal law and is a registered civil mediator. His areas of practice include civil litigation, criminal defense, mediation, medical indigency, judicial review actions in state district court, and appellate litigation. He is a member of the Richard C. Fields American Inn of Court No. 130, and a member of the Idaho Mediation Association, American Bar Association, and Idaho State Bar Association. Nickels received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho before receiving his Juris Doctorate at Boston College Law School. Nickels also recently served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Idaho teaching civil litigation.

