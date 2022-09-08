Read full article on original website
Hypebae
This Is Not a Drill: Paramore Is Teasing Their New Era
Is finally back? It sure seems like it. The band has dropped hints on social media, leading fans to believe a new album is on the way. For starters, each band member has changed their Instagram profile pictures on their respective personal accounts; the photos are a similar aesthetic, featuring their faces smashed against a wet glass. On the other hand, all posts from the official Paramore IG account have been archived with the exception of two posts.
NME
BLACKPINK share tracklist for new album ‘Born Pink’
BLACKPINK have revealed the eight-song tracklist for their second album ‘Born Pink‘. Alongside the tracklist, credits shared by the group reveal that bandmembers Rosé and Jisoo are songwriters (for ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’). It marks the second time that Jisoo has received a writing credit for...
NME
Madison Beer on Billie Eilish: “the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific”
Madison Beer recently spoke to NME about the difficulties she’s faced as a young woman in the music industry, standing up for herself and her work, and why she’s inspired by Billie Eilish. Watch our full interview with Beer below. The singer-songwriter had previously spoken out about speaking...
Teyonah Parris Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband James: 'Very Excited'
The Marvels actress, 34, and husband James are expecting their first baby together, she reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. Parris, who is currently five months along in her pregnancy, says she was "flooded with so many emotions and excitement" when she found out the happy news by way of a Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test.
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares His Girlfriend Died by Suicide, Urges Fans to Watch for Signs of Depression
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the loss of his girlfriend, Raven K. Jackson, and encouraging others to keep their mental health a priority after she died by apparent suicide. The Chicago rapper, 31, shared three emotional Instagram posts on Wednesday in which he paid tribute to Jackson, whom he'd been dating for two years.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The nearly six-hour tribute concert featured appearances by Paul McCartney, Travis Barker and Dave Chappelle.
Wolf Van Halen Snaps Selfies With Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese After Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen, took an iconic photo alongside fellow music stars. The photo was taken after the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium. Van Halen was at the tribute show in London in honor of the Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins,...
Guitar World Magazine
Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
NME
PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection
PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME
Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show
Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
loudersound.com
Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
musictimes.com
Johnny Depp Going Full-Time With Jeff Beck on North American Tour Amid Stealing Issue
Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck's upcoming North America full-time as a guitarist and vocalist, all while embroiled in a stolen lyrics scandal recently made public last month. Depp and Beck's recent collaborative album had a song wherein it was allegedly lifted from an incarcerated man's poem without any...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9
Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
Essence
Teyonah Parris Is Married And Expecting Her First Child
The beauty not only broke the news that she's pregnant, but also revealed that she's having a baby with her husband. Meet James!. Actress and beauty trendsetter Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child, and she surprised the Internet with the news on Thursday (September 8). She snapped a picture, all smiles with her husband, James, showing off her pregnancy test in partnership with Clearblue.
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Wolf Van Halen Covers Van Halen’s ‘On Fire’ and ‘Hot for Teacher’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Wolfgang Van Halen is part of the day-long Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. Early in the evening’s festivities, he formed a makeshift supergroup with Dave Grohl, Justin Hawkins and Josh Freese. Grohl was on bass, Freese on drums, Hawkins on vocals and Wolfgang on guitar.
NME
Comedian and ‘Fuller House’ writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54
Comedian, actor and writer David A. Arnold has died aged 54. His death was confirmed by the Arnold family on Wednesday (September 7) in a statement, which read (via Deadline): “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold.
NME
Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty
“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME
Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
