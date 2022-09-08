ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

This Is Not a Drill: Paramore Is Teasing Their New Era

Is finally back? It sure seems like it. The band has dropped hints on social media, leading fans to believe a new album is on the way. For starters, each band member has changed their Instagram profile pictures on their respective personal accounts; the photos are a similar aesthetic, featuring their faces smashed against a wet glass. On the other hand, all posts from the official Paramore IG account have been archived with the exception of two posts.
NME

BLACKPINK share tracklist for new album ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK have revealed the eight-song tracklist for their second album ‘Born Pink‘. Alongside the tracklist, credits shared by the group reveal that bandmembers Rosé and Jisoo are songwriters (for ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’). It marks the second time that Jisoo has received a writing credit for...
Guitar World Magazine

Rick Beato debunks claims that Wolfgang Van Halen was playing to a backing track of Eddie at Taylor Hawkins tribute

Wolfgang's timing, tone and delivery on Hot for Teacher and On Fire was so good some viewers couldn't quite believe it. Last weekend, Wolfgang Van Halen took to the Wembley Stadium stage in London for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, and was one of the many musicians who did so to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.
NME

PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection

PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’. The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.
NME

Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his Toronto show

Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during his show in Toronto last night (September 8) following the news of the monarch’s death. The Queen passed away yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland aged 96, bringing an end to her 70-year reign. Her son, King Charles III,...
loudersound.com

Rock stars react to Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Lars Ulrich, Brian May, Liam Gallagher and Wolfgang Van Halen are amongst the names to have commented on the magical gig. Many of the rock and metal heavyweights who took part in the amazing Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night have posted statements on the hugely successful (and emotional) evening.
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 9

Ari Lennox experienced a huge breakthrough with 2019's much-loved Shea Butter Baby, but her new album age/sex/location promises to be even bigger. She's been teasing singles like "Hoodie" and "Pressure" for many months now, and even dropped a five-song EP called Away Message last Friday, but the album is finally here. It somehow sounds sleekly modern even as it evokes the most indelible R&B sounds of the '90s and early '00s.
Essence

Teyonah Parris Is Married And Expecting Her First Child

The beauty not only broke the news that she's pregnant, but also revealed that she's having a baby with her husband. Meet James!. Actress and beauty trendsetter Teyonah Parris is expecting her first child, and she surprised the Internet with the news on Thursday (September 8). She snapped a picture, all smiles with her husband, James, showing off her pregnancy test in partnership with Clearblue.
NME

Oliver Sim – ‘Hideous Bastard’ review: The xx singer strikes out with radical honesty

“I’m ugly,” Oliver Sim purrs in the opening line of his debut solo album ‘Hideous Bastard’. It’s striking, but nothing compared to what comes next on ‘Hideous’. “Caught my reflection in your eye / Now you’ve seen me from both sides / Am I hideous?” he questions shortly afterwards, before dropping the bombshell revelation in a brave couplet: “Radical honesty might set me free if it makes me hideous / Been living with HIV since 17 – am I hideous?”
NME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Disney has revealed the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim tonight (September 9). The new movie, which will see original stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker return, will arrive on Disney Plus on September 30. The sequel will also introduce new...
ANAHEIM, CA

