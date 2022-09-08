Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Engadget
Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event
As usual, Apple's September event was packed with new hardware, most of which we aren't too shocked to see. The rumor mill correctly predicted the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the more iterative Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. And the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro mostly met expectations, as well — including the sad fact that the iPhone mini is no more. The AirPods Pro have also gotten a long-awaited update, though we'd classify this as another iterative change.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Urgent warning for all iPhone users over charger cable danger – what to check right now
FAULTY iPhone chargers made by third parties have been flagged as a serious danger to users by an electrical safety expert. Giuseppe Capanna, of the UK charity Electrical Safety First, says that counterfeit chargers pose a risk of fire or serious electric shock. Apple's two meter charger comes in at...
Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14 Pro cameras mark new era for iPhone photography
Apple's 'Far Out' event saw the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro – with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Phone Arena
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
iOS 16 release date: Apple to release major new iPhone update imminently
Apple will release its major new update for the iPhone next week, it has said.iOS 16 will arrive with users on 12 September, it announced, soon after a launch event that saw the release of a range of new products including the iPhone 14.The update was first unveiled in June, at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. A month later, it launched a public beta of the software, allowing anyone to use it but with the warning that it could still include bugs.As ever, the update will be free to all owners of existing iPhones.It brings a host of new features to...
AOL Corp
Sure, prices for Apple's new iPhone 14 and other products are high. But Apple made one smart move.
Despite all the buzz and flashy features, Apple's newest iPhones will again come at a steep cost to customers. But one analyst believes that Apple might have made a smart move given these times of economic uncertainty by not raising device prices. During its "Far Out" launch event Wednesday the...
CNET
Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More
CNET's live coverage has started ahead today's Apple event, where we're expecting new hardware. Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just hours away.
New Apple AirPods Pro get official
Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
What Is eSIM And How Do You Use It?
Over the years, Apple has hit the headlines for declaring something obsolete and taking it away almost as often as it has for adding parts. The most famous and contentious example is the tech company's decision to drop the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. While many people disagreed with that choice and still like the option of using wired headphones with a standardized connector, the industry itself began to follow suit. Samsung, Apple's biggest rival, dropped the jack from its flagship phones a few years afterward. Apple has also been rumored to be getting rid of the charging port at some point in the future. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects the company will make the move, and it could be for waterproofing reasons or just a way to avoid being forced to use USB-C.
GeekyGadgets
