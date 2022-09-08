Read full article on original website
an17.com
Jury returns quick verdict in Livingston murder case
A Livingston jury returned a verdict of guilty of First-Degree Murder on Thursday in the trial of 39-year-old Terrell Anthony, Sr. Anthony was accused of shooting his estranged wife multiple times at her home in the 9000 block of Rue De Fluer in Watson on October 7, 2019. The jury deliberated less than thirty minutes before finding Anthony guilty as charged.
WWL-TV
Sentencing delayed for pastor convicted of murdering his stepson
NEW ORLEANS — A pastor from Reserve who was tried a second time in July and convicted of murdering his 8-year-old stepson in 2008, received a 12-day delay in his sentencing Friday. Errol Victor Sr. is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 21 after Judge Dennis Waldron denied...
wbrz.com
New Orleans rapper Mystikal formally charged in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a New Orleans-based rapper who was arrested for an alleged rape that happened at his Ascension Parish home back in July, was formally charged in the attack this week. A grand jury chose Tuesday to indict the rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, for first-degree rape,...
Lake Charles American Press
Houston man gets 120 months in federal prison for drug trafficking in La.
Aron Winter Mosquera-Castro, 28, of Houston has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, unlawful travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, and unlawful use of a communications facility. The Court further sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
fox8live.com
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
KLFY.com
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel...
wbrz.com
Authorities find man accused of pulling a gun on deputies in Central neighborhood asleep on his patio
UPDATE - Authorities called off a search for the armed suspect accused of pulling a gun on deputies in a Central Neighborhood. But on Saturday morning, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies returned to his home and found him asleep outside on the patio and took him into custody. The East...
NOLA.com
3 consecutive life sentences for defendant convicted in Metairie triple murder retrial
Corey Woods, the defendant again convicted in a Metairie triple murder following a retrial of his case, has been ordered to serve life in prison on each count, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Judge Donald Rowan Jr. of the 24th Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Friday. Rowan...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection With Allegedly Pointing a Firearm at Two Juveniles and Groping One. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department revealed on September 7, 2022, that investigators arrested Hunter Talley, 26, for his alleged involvement in two different occurrences involving two 13-year-old female victims. The incidents occurred at school bus pick-up and drop-off locations on September 1st and 2nd, 2022.
JPSO investigating Westbank murder
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
Newly married mother of 8 fatally shot in Louisiana
"Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that's just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant," said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker's cousin.
brproud.com
Duo arrested after Louisiana man allegedly causes “significant damage” to police car
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Chance Rivere, 29, of Pierre Part and Bridget Ann Rivere, 41, of Pierre Part remain behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an incident that allegedly took place around Paul St. on Thursday night. Last night, a deputy was working in the...
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Raceland Shooting Death
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the victim who passed away in an overnight shooting incident has been identified as Dwaynette Folse, 27, of Raceland. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. Just before 9 p.m. on September 7, 2022, deputies responded to a call of...
cenlanow.com
BR woman admits to taking trio of prescription drugs prior to arrest for OWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call late Sunday night about someone who was passed out inside a vehicle at the Whataburger on Siegen Ln. The driver was later identified as Ashley Seiber, 36, of Baton Rouge. A deputy responded to...
Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired
The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges. Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.
20-years for selling fentanyl that killed
A convicted drug dealer is off the street for the next 20-years after pleading out to selling deadly fentanyl in the form of a Percocet pill.
Louisiana State Board member arrested, accused of drug and gun charges
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Steven McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were accused of being in the middle of a drug transition on Tuesday.
brproud.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking heroin from Texas to Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Houston man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge. On June 23, a jury found Mosquera-Castro guilty for his role in distribution ring obtaining heroin from Houston and operating in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
Alleged drunk driver drove car into Guilbeau Road driving school building
An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.
