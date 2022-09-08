ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NME

‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Official Mod Support

CD Projekt Red has released an official modding tool called REDmod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to officially create and install their own mods to the PC version of the game. As reported by Eurogamer, the REDmod tool includes custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more that lets players easily create...
HappyGamer

Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy

The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
PC Gamer

How to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077 and take cat pics

Snapping cat pics of Nibbles is probably one of the funnest additions in the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update (opens in new tab), even among all the fancy new weapons, and the vast array of in-game improvements. After all, who doesn't love a good pet pic? The recent update lets you add Nibbles as a character during photo mode, posing her alongside V anywhere in Night City.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Performance Review Xbox Series X | S vs PS5

Once again, we venture into the Night...city with Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 1.6 Patch releasing across all formats. In this performance review of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X, PS5, Series S and even the Xbox One S is detailed on any improvements it may offer. We cover all the boosts, visuals and compare it to the previous 1.5 patch. With Xbox Series S players now being given a new performance 60fps mode, how good is it and just what cuts have been made?
GeekyGadgets

1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
GamesRadar

A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator

Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
ComicBook

The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red

While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
IGN

Avatar Reckoning Developer Update

As if the world of Pandora wasn't massive enough, Avatar Reckoning is a Massively Multiplayer RPG set in the Avatar universe. Check out this update from the developer to get a feel for the creatures you'll fight and the weapons you'll wield.
itechpost.com

'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals

Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
GeekyGadgets

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched

Nintendo is launching a new special edition version of its Nintendo Switch OLED model, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition. The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available from the 4th of November 2022. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet...
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

