‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the only expansion for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
The recently-announced Phantom Liberty is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. While CD Projekt Red’s previous titles saw multiple expansions, such as the two that were released for The Witcher 3, it seems that this will be the last major outing for Cyberpunk 2077.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Official Mod Support
CD Projekt Red has released an official modding tool called REDmod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to officially create and install their own mods to the PC version of the game. As reported by Eurogamer, the REDmod tool includes custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more that lets players easily create...
"Thief with guns" FPS Gloomwood tops Steam after shifting launch plans to dodge Cyberpunk 2077 showcase
Gloomwood (opens in new tab) is the latest retro shooter from Dusk and Ultrakill publisher New Blood Interactive, and after the team moved its Early Access launch up a day hoping to get ahead of this week's Cyberpunk 2077 news, it's quickly become a top seller on Steam. New Blood...
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
How to get Nibbles in Cyberpunk 2077 and take cat pics
Snapping cat pics of Nibbles is probably one of the funnest additions in the Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update (opens in new tab), even among all the fancy new weapons, and the vast array of in-game improvements. After all, who doesn't love a good pet pic? The recent update lets you add Nibbles as a character during photo mode, posing her alongside V anywhere in Night City.
PETS・
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6 Performance Review Xbox Series X | S vs PS5
Once again, we venture into the Night...city with Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners 1.6 Patch releasing across all formats. In this performance review of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X, PS5, Series S and even the Xbox One S is detailed on any improvements it may offer. We cover all the boosts, visuals and compare it to the previous 1.5 patch. With Xbox Series S players now being given a new performance 60fps mode, how good is it and just what cuts have been made?
1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide
PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
Cyberpunk 2077's getting a cop and vehicle combat overhaul, but only on new-gen platforms
The devs are dropping PS4 and Xbox One support for the Phantom Liberty DLC and future patches. CD Projekt Red is ending major updates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, so future updates including both free gameplay overhauls and the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion will be exclusive to new-gen platforms.
Tron is getting its own "visual novel adventure" from Bithell Games
Tron: Identity is a new "visual novel adventure" from developer Bithell Games which will expand the Tron universe. As announced during today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the game is set to launch in 2023, and it can already be wishlisted on Steam (opens in new tab). Platforms beyond PC have not yet been announced.
Xbox One X console owners promised Cyberpunk 2077's expansion to be reimbursed with Microsoft Store credit
The limited edition console was originally sold alongside expansion access
ComicBook
The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red
While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.
How to watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream
We're in for a helping of Assassin's Creed on Saturday.
IGN
Avatar Reckoning Developer Update
As if the world of Pandora wasn't massive enough, Avatar Reckoning is a Massively Multiplayer RPG set in the Avatar universe. Check out this update from the developer to get a feel for the creatures you'll fight and the weapons you'll wield.
Everything we know about Overwatch 2 from release date to 5v5 format
Overwatch 2 is replacing the original game entirely when it launches next month
itechpost.com
'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals
Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched
Nintendo is launching a new special edition version of its Nintendo Switch OLED model, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition. The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available from the 4th of November 2022. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet...
GeekyGadgets
