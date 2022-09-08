ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
WYNCOTE, PA
Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach

When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Paul Kurtz
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope

Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down

Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
VILLANOVA, PA
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA

In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
BERWYN, PA
1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)

A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
HAVERTOWN, PA
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022

The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties

Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
