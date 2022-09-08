Read full article on original website
One of most highly recruited high school players in region has a coach who plays two roles
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) -- It's the start of the school year and the beginning of the high school football season. At Cheltenham High School, one of their best players has a coach that has two roles.Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Temple and more. There are a bunch of colleges who are going after a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/linebacker in the area."It's like nobody can rush the passer like me. Nobody knows how to use the moves that I use, which down, which play that I use them," Kion Wright said. "I feel like I'm a technician. I...
Netflix Looks at NBA Gambling Scandal Involving 2 Former Cardinal O’Hara Students
Two former Cardinal O’Hara students, Tim Donaghy and Jimmy Battista, who would later become the subjects of a federal investigation into an NBA gambling plot are the subject of a Netflix sports documentary, writes Stephan Gibbs for Spiky TV. Donaghy, an NBA referee, placed bets on basketball games he...
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
papreplive.com
Binky Johnson steps down as Norristown head coach
When Dana “Binky” Johnson was hired as the Norristown boys basketball head coach in 2017, he brought with him the five-p philosophy – proper preparation prevents poor performance. He believed preparation builds confidence and, with confidence, anything is possible. Johnson stepped down Thursday after five years and...
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Seeing the Eagles in Person This Season Is a Verified Case of Bleeding Green
Axios has tallied the cost of a four-person trip to a home game in NFL stadiums nationwide, including a Phila. Eagles. game in South Phila. Fans planning on catching a Birds game in person this season will do well to feather their financial nests first. Mike D’Onofrio scored the assignment of tallying home-game Eagles fan expenses for Axios.
Still more questions than answers for UDHS parents as Upper Darby beats Penncrest
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A high school football team is without a home because of turf trouble. As the Upper Darby Royals kicked off against Penncrest in Media, there are still a lot of questions about the whole situation.Throughout the Delaware Valley, these are the sights and the sounds of Friday night lights, high school football in all its glory.Sadly, for the boys on the Upper Darby High School football team, they'll experience no such joy and raucous atmosphere at home this season. Their new home field isn't safe, the school district says.At Upper Darby's game in Media against Penncrest...
Aramark adds new snack called "Philly Jawns" to Lincoln Financial Field menu
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will have a new treat to snack on at Lincoln Financial Field when the season kicks off. They're called "Philly Jawns," and listen to the mashup used to make them.They're beef brisket and Monterey jack cheese croquettes topped with Dunkin' Macchiato cereal. Then, they're served with Rita's Wild Black Cherry Ice Barbecue Sauce.If you want to taste a Philly Jawn, you'll find them in Section 138 at the Linc.
vista.today
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Public Installation at Morris Arboretum Indicates that Summer’ 2022 Is Not Quite at the End of Its Rope
Public swings, hung from the trees at Morris Arboretum, will remain until the end of the month. Morris Arboretum isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to Summer 2022 or the season’s general sense of playfulness. Its leadership is therefore presenting an opportunity for the public to enjoy a simple summertime pleasure, an outdoor swing. Vittoria Woodill breezed by to file the story for CBS Philadelphia.
This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ
There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
Easton (Pennsylvania) football player Sean Wilson shares inspiring message after fan makes fun of his disability
Sean Wilson may have lost his football game Friday night, but he walked away looking like a winner in life. Wilson and Easton (Pennsylvania) lost 33-20 to Freedom in their second game of the season, but it’s what happened in the bleachers that has drawn attention from fans in recent days. On ...
Villanova Business School Dean Joyce Russell Steps Down
Joyce Russell is leaving her position as William O’Toole dean of the Villanova School of Business when she completes her tenure in May 2023. She has led the business school for seven years, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Russell will stay at Villanova, transitioning to dean emeritus,...
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Full-Time Pickleball Instructor Hired at the Upper Main Line YMCA
In August, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine welcomed Tim Irwin to the Upper Main Line YMCA in Berwyn to lead its pickleball program. Irwin has previously worked for the organization in a part-time capacity and will now transition into a full-time role, as requests for programming and private lessons have continued to skyrocket.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
1925 American LaFrance Fire Engine Returns Home to Haverford (PA)
A nearly 100-year-old fire engine has made the long journey back to where it began in 1925 and will be on display Saturday, September 10 at Kelly Music for Life’s Haverford First Fest Music Festival, celebrating First Responders, at 50 East Eagle Road, Havertown, DelcoTimes.com reported Thursday. Oakmont Fire...
phillyvoice.com
Three Philly restaurants named to Bon Appétit's 50 best new spots in 2022
The restaurant industry has stormed back from the dark depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of businesses shuttered amid uncertain times in the culinary world. The public's appetite not just for dining out, but also for trying new cuisines, has encouraged entrepreneurs and chefs to take swings on new concepts and capitalize on that wave of enthusiasm.
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Phila. Collar Counties
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Penn State's Basketball Schedule Includes Return to the Palestra
The Lions will meet Purdue in Philadelphia as part of their 2022-23 Big Ten basketball schedule.
