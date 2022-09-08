ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jony Ive Thinks Car Companies May Stop Irritating You With Touchscreens

The touchscreen has been perhaps the most influential and invasive technological feature of the 21st century. Tesla has sparked a massive trend in the auto industry, with manufacturers rolling out dashboard-wide screens and gaming-level graphics. It has become a nuisance for drivers as brands have moved climate controls, stereo controls and even vital functions like drive modes to touchscreen sub-menus. But there's at least a glimmer of hope the maximalist touchscreens in cars fad may be on the downslope.
