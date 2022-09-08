ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Pet of the Week: Meet Little Man

By Staff report
 2 days ago
Little Man came to the Humane Society of Crawford County as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He is approximately 2 years old. He is a vocal boy who enjoys being pet and loved on. Little Man is a unique cat who has thumbs!

If you think this kitty would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus, to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 with questions.

