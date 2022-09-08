ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 89-year-old woman

MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 89-year-old woman on Friday night. Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of  NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said. The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
WEST PERRINE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
DAVIE, FL
thesource.com

Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones

According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
HOMESTEAD, FL
calleochonews.com

The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail

Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
