5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
WSVN-TV
89-year-old woman killed in Miami shooting
MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she came under fire in Miami, police said. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday. Responding officers arrived to find...
WSVN-TV
Woman says carjackers in North Miami stole car with her blind dog inside
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman visiting South Florida is heartbroken after, she said, two carjackers who targeted her took off in a friend’s car with her blind 14-year-old dog still inside. Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, who identified herself as Valentina, described how her trip...
Miami police investigate fatal shooting of 89-year-old woman
MIAMI - City of Miami police are investigating the shooting death of an 89-year-old woman on Friday night. Police said it happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street.Responding officers were led to the area when they got a Shotspotter alert. "Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," police said. The unidentified woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).
Click10.com
Police officers identify West Perrine murder victim
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified a murder victim on Friday as Javonte Summers. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting on Thursday in West Perrine. Detectives are investigating Summers’ murder in the area near...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 16-year-old in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old. Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Mayo stands about 6 feet,...
cbs12.com
FBI: Man sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder South Florida police officers
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami who discharged a hail of gunfire at two FBI Task Force Officers and a City of Homestead Police Detective has been sentenced to 310 months, just over 25 years, in federal prison on Thursday. Agents say 21-year-old James Robert Mills Jr.,...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 1 juvenile hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved someone under the age of 18. Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street, Thursday. The juvenile was shot just before 8 a.m. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of...
WSVN-TV
Family of 17-year-old senior who died in boat crash near Key Largo releases statement
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in mourning following a tragedy that took a teen’s life. A boat that crashed near Key Largo over the weekend ejected everyone on board. Seventeen-year-old Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, did not survive the crash. Her...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown at Western High School lifted; police find no weapon
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at a South Florida school has been lifted following a police investigation of a possibly armed student. Davie Police arrived at Western High School, at 1200 SW 136th Ave., and located the student who reportedly had a gun, Friday afternoon. Police did not find...
Click10.com
BSO: Suspect dies after deputies’ take him into custody in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A male died while he was in the custody of deputies on Thursday morning near a cemetery in unincorporated Broward County’s Washington Park area, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, released a statement reporting the deputies...
Click10.com
Prosecutors plan to charge teen accused of shooting 2 Miami-Dade students as adult
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old accused of shooting two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade appeared in court Friday morning, where prosecutors revealed they plan to charge him as an adult. Emmanuel Morales faces an attempted murder charge among others after police said he shot...
thesource.com
Two Children Shot at School Bus Stop in Miami by Teen Robbing Them for Their Phones
According to several reports, two 12-year-old boys were shot by a teenager trying to rob the young school children of their cell phones. As the two 12-year-old boys waited for the school bus in Miami-Dade County, Florida, shortly before 8 am, a 16-year-old boy with a gun approached the two boys and demanded their cell phones. When the boys refused to give up their phones, the teen gunman immediately opened fire, striking both of the boys with bullets before fleeing the scene.
Click10.com
Man arrested after 2 teens shot in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday after 2 teens were shot overnight Wednesday in Hialeah. Hialeah police have identified the man as 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 51st Street.
Click10.com
Video shows Hialeah mail thief rides orange Dodge Challenger; feds offer $5K reward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Detectives and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are searching for a thief who has been stealing mail in Miami-Dade County. Surveillance video recently recorded in Hialeah at a business complex shows him using what appears to be a master key to open mailboxes. He ducks down and...
WSVN-TV
Western High School placed on lockdown following reports of an armed student
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school has been placed on lockdown following reports of a student possibly armed with a gun. Davie Police arrived to Western High School at 1200 Southwest 136th Avenue to search for the student, Friday afternoon. According to reports, a student showed another student...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Homestead hit-and-run crash, police say
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Police in Homestead are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday morning. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Krome Avenue north of East Mowry Drive, directly across from Losner Park. Homestead police Capt. Fernando Morales said officers...
Click10.com
Police arrest 2 men in connection to fatal shooting outside Miami Gardens restaurant
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities announced the arrests of two suspects in the case of a shooting in Miami Gardens. Local 10 News was there as police took one of the men into custody Wednesday night. The two men have been identified as 22-year-old Devon Toussaint and 18-year-old Travez...
Click10.com
Pedestrian airlifted after being hit by Brightline train in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Rescue crews airlifted a pedestrian to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a Brightline train in North Miami Friday morning. The train struck the victim, who appeared to be a young woman, as she walked onto the tracks near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue at around 7 a.m.
calleochonews.com
The driver arrested after causing a wrong way wreck that killed five young adults will await trial in jail
Wrong way wreck driver in a vehicular accident that killed five people on the Palmetto faces charges. A 30-year-old man, Maiky Simeon has been detained on five charges related to the automobile accident after he drove South Florida's Palmetto Expressway in the wrong direction the early Saturday morning of August 20 and collided with another car, killing the five occupants inside.
