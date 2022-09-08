Read full article on original website
Local Airport is Hosting "Girls in Aviation Day" to Inspire Future Female PilotsDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Mom looking for answers after her 6-year-old daughter and friend walk away from Swampscott school
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Erin Rioux is frustrated and just wants some answers. She is upset after her 6-year-old daughter and a friend were able to simply walk away unnoticed from Clarke Elementary School Thursday morning. “I feel like there should be something that they’re saying to us instead of...
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help
Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
WCVB
School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, Marine Unit, Dive Team, local fire and police, search for bridge jumper
Crews are searching for someone that they believe jumped off of a bridge on Friday. A person is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge earlier this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, their Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Fire and Police, are searching the Cape Cod Canal.
capecod.com
Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials: 22-year-old Seekonk man dies due to injuries after 30-foot fall while hiking
Police have identified a 22-year-old Massachusetts man who was pronounced dead moments after a fall. According to ABC4, The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake announced Tuesday that Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, MA took a fatal 30-foot fall at Neffs Canyon in Utah on Monday. Lawson was reportedly hiking...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
Elderly man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Boston
BOSTON — An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. State and local law enforcement officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Morton and West Selden streets around 9:40 a.m. found a seriously injured man in the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
ABC6.com
Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department
SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
wwnytv.com
Scary moments: Dog helps save owner in backyard bear attack, police say
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials say a bear has been killed after it attacked a woman and her dog in southern Oregon over the weekend. KPTV reports the incident happened on Sept. 4, when the animal attacked the woman and her dog while the two were in their backyard in west Medford.
capecod.com
Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
Fairhaven Pit Bull Living in Shelter for Months Looks to Make Forever Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Wet Nose Wednesday is here again, so let's talk pets. Shelters all over the SouthCoast are filled with animals that hope to find their forever family, and with so much love to give, these animals deserve to go home to a family that will love them back. Thanks to the...
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
nbcboston.com
Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere
A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11
REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
