Rockland, MA

CBS Boston

Uber driver rescues woman, child from fiery crash in Revere

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVREVERE -- An Uber driver comes to the rescue in Revere. The good Samaritan jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car. "That is part of me as a human being. It is our job to save lives, you know?" tells Uber driver Mohamed Sanusie Traore.He was traveling along Squire Road on his way to the airport when he watched a car flip onto its side. The Uber driver pulled over and rushed to the scene. He heard a woman screaming for help. She was trying to open her door, but the weight was...
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
MELROSE, MA
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Man suffers serious hand injury after reported deck collapse in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Mashpee sometime after 2:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a deck may have partially collapsed at a residence on Lakewood Dr. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
MASHPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials: 22-year-old Seekonk man dies due to injuries after 30-foot fall while hiking

Police have identified a 22-year-old Massachusetts man who was pronounced dead moments after a fall. According to ABC4, The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake announced Tuesday that Kurt Lawson of Seekonk, MA took a fatal 30-foot fall at Neffs Canyon in Utah on Monday. Lawson was reportedly hiking...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
ABC6.com

Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
KINGSTON, MA
capecod.com

Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

All Flags at Boston Police Facilities will be Flown at Half-Staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022 to Honor Those Lost on 9/11

REMEMBRANCE: Along with State and City of Boston offices, all flags at Boston Police facilities will be flown at half-staff on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from sunrise to sunset in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the wars that followed. We will always remember those lost and their families and continue to honor all of our brave first responders.
BOSTON, MA

