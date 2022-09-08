Tent on Broad Street taken down after successful summer

LANCASTER − Destination Downtown Lancaster took down the tent that they have had up on Broad Street since May. The tent has served as a spot for community events to be held and for people to gather.

"The purpose was to create a welcoming community dining area for downtown visitors that might want to get a lunch or a dinner or coffee or something and enjoy it outside in our wonderful parks out there," said Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler.

While it was taken down Tuesday, Executive Director of Destination Downtown Lancaster Amanda Everitt said they hope to put it back up in the future.

"I would really love to not bring it down right now," said Everitt. "But as the events start to wain for the season, we are required to open that street back up again and hopefully in the future it can be made permanent but we want to work together with our community members, with our business partners, and with the city of Lancaster to make sure that feels good and is strategically planned."

For the tent to be up on Broad Street, the road had to be shut down from traffic. While this may have been inconvenient for some, Everitt said complaints were minimal.

"I can count the number of people who complained on one hand and still have fingers leftover," said Everitt.

In fact, making more spaces that are free of cars and open for people to roam is a point of emphasis for Destination Downtown Lancaster.

"It made people reimagine what that space could be like without cars," said Everitt. "Which is essentially one of our goals. Because we want people to remember that we build our cities for people, not for cars. The last thing that we want to do is make it easier for people to go through our cities faster, that's not what economic development is, that's not what community development is."

She said that walkable spaces such as the one created by the tent can make memories.

"Anytime we can embrace more walkable spaces that are less noisy and safer for people riding bikes or for walking, it's good for those communities," said Everitt. "When you go on vacation, some of folks most wonderful memories of places that they've visited have been places that are car free or at least felt safe where cars slowed down."

The tent may be coming down for the season, but Downtown Destination Lancaster looks forward to when it can go back up in the summer.

"No one ever goes on vacation and says 'what I loved most about it was how fast I drove through it,'" said Everitt.