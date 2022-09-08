ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Things to do: 'Anything Goes,' star cars in Minerva, Mount Union art show, Rob Schneider

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

'Anything Goes' on stage in North Canton

North Canton Playhouse will present "Anything Goes" beginning Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

" Anything Goes " tells a story aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer Reno Sweeney is on board.

Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love. Joining them on board are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick, Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises and tap-dancing sailors, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy win Hope’s heart, North Canton Playhouse said.

Originally written in 1934 with music and lyrics by American composer and songwriter Cole Porter , the musical comedy has been updated several times throughout the last century, according to https://broadwaymusicalhome.com/ .

"Anything Goes" also will be performed on Sept. 16-18. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $15 and available at www.northcantonplayhouse.com/ .

North Canton Playhouse can be reached at 330-494-1613 and via email at info@northcantonplayhouse.com.

North Canton Playhouse's main stage and offices are at 525 7th St. NE in North Canton.

'The Cars are the Stars' in Minerva

"The Cars are the Stars" show will be 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday on North Market Street in Minerva.

Tickets are $10 per person and $20 per family and can be purchased at the event or online at www.eventbrite.com/ by searching under "The Cars are the Stars: A Night at the Roxy." All proceeds from the event will support improvements and programming at the Roxy Theatre, which is owned by the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce.

A 1971 championship winning F5000 M10B will be in the show on loan from the Crawford Auto and Aviation Museum of the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland. The vehicle was driven by David Hobbs.

Also featured will be the Ford GT40 sound car from the movie " Ford v Ferrari ," as well a replica of the MKII GT 40 that won the 1966 LeMans race shown in the film.

The event features 65 premiere vehicles. Crawford Auto and Aviation Museum also will be showcasing several vintage motorcycles that will be displayed in the Minerva Area Historical Society's Haas Museum, including a 1918 Indian and 1929 Harley-Davidson.

Other vehicles include early models of Cadillacs, Lincolns and Packards.

Live music includes Luke Schreffler 4 to 6 p.m. and The Rock It Men 6 to 9 p.m. Food vendors will be at the event, and downtown restaurants will be open.

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased from noon to 9 p.m. as part of Minerva's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at Normandy Inn, Stoney Inn, Sandy Springs Brewing Co. and Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant. The drinks can be carried throughout the DORA.

Motown tribute show in Massillon

The Motown Sounds of Touch will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E. in downtown Massillon.

Competing against thousands of other acts, the Motown tribute band was a finalist on the NBC television show "The Winner Is." Band members have written songs for The Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson. The band also performed at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Saturday's concert will feature songs by Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops and others.

Tickets are VIP seating $35; main floor $30; and balcony $25.

For information or tickets, go to https://www.lionslincolntheatre.org/ . The theatre also can be reached at 330-481-9105. The box office is open one hour prior to showtime on event days.

Mount Union art show and reception

Nathan Prebonick, a painter and printmaker from Akron, will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Sally Otto Gallery at University of Mount Union.

Prebonick's exhibit, free and open to the public, will be on display through Sept. 28.

The gallery is on campus in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts, 67 W. Simpson St. in Alliance.

More: Mount Union professor finds 'beauty in the world' during pandemic with art exhibition

Prebonick received a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Akron Myers School of Art, where he works as a professor in painting and foundations, Mount Union said in a news release. He received his master of fine arts at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Prebonick creates paintings based on the relationship between landscapes, architecture and aesthetics. His work has been exhibited in the Midwest and on the East Coast, including Cleveland, Boston, Providence and New York City.

'Twilight Zone' Fest at Canton Palace

"Twilight Zone" fans can enjoy a film festival Saturday at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person. Seating is general admission. Tickets are available for purchase at the door starting at 6:30 p.m.

The film festival will last two hours. Films are rated PG. Classic episodes will be shown, including, "Stop Over in Quiet Town," "Elegy," "A Penny for Your Thoughts" and "The After Hours."

Comedian Rob Schneider at KSU Tuscarawas

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider will open the new season Saturday night at the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University Tuscarawas.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tuscpactickets.universitytickets.com/ or by calling the box office at 330-308-6400. Tickets cost $47, $58 and $68.

Schneider is also an actor, screenwriter and director. He appeared in several movies with star comedian Adam Sandler, including "Grown Ups," "50 First Dates" and "Big Daddy." Schneider also has starred in films himself, including "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," "The Hot Chick," "The Animal," "Big Stand," "The Bench Warmers" and "Surf Ninjas."

The Performing Arts Center is on the campus of KSU Tuscarawas, 330 University Drive NE in New Philadelphia.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint @ gannett.com . On Twitter @ebalintREP .

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Things to do: 'Anything Goes,' star cars in Minerva, Mount Union art show, Rob Schneider

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Minerva, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Massillon, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
cleveland19.com

The husband or the handyman: Who killed Marilyn Sheppard?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is one of the most infamous crimes in modern history and the inspiration behind the TV series and movie, “The Fugitive.”. Did Dr. Sam Sheppard murder his wife on July 4, 1954? Or did someone else bludgeon the beautiful Bay Village woman to death in the couple’s lakefront home?
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Farm and Dairy

4-H club raises nearly $70,000 for member whose father died

CANFIELD, Ohio — This is Kinley Gfeller’s first year showing animals in 4-H, and her dad was supposed to be there to help her along the way. Jarrett Gfeller had raised and showed prize-winning hogs when he was in Mahoning County 4-H, so he was excited to see Kinley get into it, said his wife, Ladine Gfeller.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Marvin Gaye
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Art Gallery#Motown#Art Show#Music And Lyrics#Performing#Things To Do#What To Do#American
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair

Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
COLUMBIANA, OH
NewsTimes

My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention

I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy