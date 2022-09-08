ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago

South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anKwX_0hmlbw1e00
Zak Holman / KNN

The pursuit started in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Edgemont Street when LAPD Rampart Division officers witnessed a suspect with a firearm get into a dark colored sedan. The suspect and passenger saw the officers and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit traveled to the 500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte where the suspect dropped off a female passenger then lost control into a dirt parking lot.

LAPD officers took the suspects into custody at 2:05 a.m.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
South El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
South El Monte, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man found shot to death in car in Glendora: LASD

Police and deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendora Thursday morning. The Glendora Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of West Bridwell Street around 8:10 a.m., where they found the unidentified man sitting in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according […]
GLENDORA, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
GLENDORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Boulevard#San Gabriel Valley#Police#Lapd Rampart Division#Photojournalist Knn
Key News Network

Man Wounded in Hollywood Shooting

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was initially reported on the 6400 block of Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sgvcitywatch.com

​More Deadly Violence Strikes Pomona Thursday

POMONA – Few details were available after one person was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to the 600 block of North Fillmore Place around 2:10 September 8. One victim was located at the scene and pronounced dead, according to the Pomona Police...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Fatally Struck in 3-Vehicle Collision on Bonita Avenue [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (September 9, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, an unidentified man was fatally struck in a 3-vehicle collision on Bonita Avenue. The accident took place at the intersection of Bonita and Towne Avenue around 3:45 p.m., on August 13th. At this time, the events leading up to the incident...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Police received a shot fired call at 9:07 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded to 9606 S. Main St. between Broadway and San Pedro Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn of a residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Death investigation in Bellflower closes 91 freeway, off-ramp

BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood...
BELLFLOWER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies

LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy