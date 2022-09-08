LAPD Pursuit of Armed Suspect Ends in South El Monte

South El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed individual was pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers from Rampart Division in the city of Los Angeles to the city of South El Monte in the San Gabriel Valley starting at approximately 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Zak Holman / KNN

The pursuit started in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and North Edgemont Street when LAPD Rampart Division officers witnessed a suspect with a firearm get into a dark colored sedan. The suspect and passenger saw the officers and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit traveled to the 500 block of Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte where the suspect dropped off a female passenger then lost control into a dirt parking lot.

LAPD officers took the suspects into custody at 2:05 a.m.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network