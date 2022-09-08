Talk About Clyde: Bingo, lunch celebrate reopening of senior center

The Clyde Senior Center held its grand reopening on Sept 1. The center is at 900 N. Woodland Ave. at the Laurelhurst Apartments, a senior community that serves residents age 55 and older.

The center is attached at the front of the facility. Rolls and beverages were available at the meet and greet which began at 10 a.m., welcoming first time visitors and those from other Sandusky County senior centers, who came to show their support. Bingo was played before lunch was served to those who had previously signed up.

The site supervisor is Cathie Elwood, who stressed she wants everyone to have fun and has activities scheduled to enrich the body and soul. She has booked both educational and entertainment programs.

Chair exercises will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 20; Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15, 20, 22 and 29.

Programs are held at 10:30 a.m. including Senior Scams, Sept. 26; Fall Prevention Awareness, Sept. 27; Hospice info, Sept. 28 and other programs. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested donation of $3. Lunch reservations must be called in 24 hours in advance to 419-547-8052.

Center hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but games are held each day at the center at 1 p.m.: Monday, dominoes; Tuesday, pinochle, Wednesday, Euchre, and Thursday, Canasta.

For a complete schedule of monthly events, menus and the monthly newsletter, feel fee to stop in at the center at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday and chat with Elwood or call 419-547-8052 during their hours.

Communities for the Arts to host first show since COVID-19 closing

Communities for the Arts (CFTA) has scheduled its first show back post COVID-19.

Ventriloquist David Crone and his buddies will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Clyde High School auditorium.

This is a free show hosted by CFTA but tickets must be picked up ahead of time and seating is general admission. Tickets are available at the Clyde-Green Springs Board of Education office, the Clyde Public Library, the Birchard Library in Green Springs, the Copper Top Bakery in Bellevue or from any CFTA board member.

CFTA officers are Nancy Greenslade, president; Ann Berenbaum, vice president; Joan Gable, secretary, and Alan Binger, treasurer.

The last concert hosted by the CFTA was held on March 7, 2020 with Crystal Bowersox..

A special Christmas show also is scheduled for Dec. 3 with Siberian Solstice. This band is a tribute act to the popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Tickets for this show will go on sale on Oct. 1 for $15 and will be general admission. CFTA is currently in the process of putting together a slate of shows for 2023.

Upcoming Clyde events

● Larry Michaels will present a program about his book, “History of McPherson Cemetery and Burials,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Clyde Museum on Buckeye Street.

● The Clyde Fair is Sept. 16 to 18 in downtown Clyde. The deadline for registering for the 2022 Baby Contest is 3:45 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Clyde City Building office. No registrations will be accepted after 3:45 p.m. on that day. No exceptions. Entry fee is $5. The Baby Contest will be held on Sept. 17 at the Clyde Fair. Age groups are birth to five months; five months, one day to 12 months; 12 months one day to 18 months; 18 months one day to 24 months and 24 months one day to 30 months.

No child born before March 17, 2020 is eligible to participate.

To help the judges get to know about the child, during the contest, as the childs’ name is read, his or her favorite things to say or do will be announced.

● The Halloween Parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker writes about Clyde and Green Springs. Contact her at 419-547-8177 or by email atjeanette.ricker@gmail.com.