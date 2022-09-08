COVID-19 vaccine booster shots aimed at omicron variants now becoming available in NE Ohio

Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
New COVID-19 boosters are here. Health officials are encouraging the public to get the shot.
Ohio health officials are urging the public — especially those at risk of severe disease — to get the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the Omicron variants that are currently circulating. "Fewer of us are, in fact, contracting serious illness. Much of the credit of that goes...
WOUB
Ohio doctors recommend getting COVID boosters now to protect against long-term damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Ohio Department of Health said COVID-19 boosters with the new formulation to target Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are now available statewide. The Pfizer booster is available to Ohioans 12-years-old and older and the Moderna vaccine is available to those 18 years...
mahoningmatters.com
Intel breaks ground in Ohio; some question benefit of government incentives
Although dirt began moving weeks ago at Intel’s massive $20 billion chip manufacturing site in central Ohio, local, state and federal officials, along with President Joe Biden, praised Intel’s decision and the government incentives offered to lure the chip giant at a groundbreaking ceremony Friday. Gov. Mike DeWine...
The Poultry Site
Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County in the US state of Ohio, according a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The Ashland County outbreak involved 640 non-poultry birds in a backyard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Cuyahoga County remains in CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties at high level
CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
Cuyahoga County, most of Greater Cleveland have medium COVID-19 transmission: CDC map for Sept. 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Lorain and Portage counties were among the Northeast Ohio counties classified red, for high COVID-19 transmission. No Northeast...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Intel in Ohio: What this means for the country’s national security, state’s economic future
National and state leaders are about to celebrate the largest private sector investment ever in Ohio with a groundbreaking for the Intel semiconductor plant outside Columbus. The energy generated by a $20 billion investment is already creating momentum for more investment and more jobs. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell dug...
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
Bird flu outbreak forces an Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio — A bird flu outbreak has forced an egg farm in Ohio to euthanize around three million chickens, officials say. A case of bird flu was confirmed over the weekend at an Ohio egg farm, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture per The Associated Press. Ohio’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Local election boards are being bombarded with public records requests to keep them from destroying 2020 election records
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Local election boards throughout Ohio have been hit with recent public records requests that seem designed to prevent them from tossing out 2020 presidential election documentation that they otherwise would be able to discard this month. Federal law requires local election officers to retain congressional and presidential...
cleveland19.com
COVID-19 booster shots available this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved the new COVID-19 booster shot and Northeast Ohioans can get the shot as early as Sept. 7. The new booster is better suited for variants that keep evolving, particularly the omicron variant which is the top...
Biden, DeWine Intel groundbreaking: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday morning there will be a bipartisan groundbreaking ceremony for the new Intel semiconductor chip plants to be built in New Albany, north of Columbus, Ohio. Both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and President Joe Biden will be in attendance. Governor DeWine composed the financial incentives to have...
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
wvxu.org
All 88 Ohio election boards report getting requests for 2020 election documents. Why?
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0