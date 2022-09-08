Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland among national leaders in converting office space into residential communities
The latest data tracking the pandemic bounce-back in downtown Cleveland shows the city is ahead of the national return to the office average and reached a high in July.
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Apartment hunting: What does $1,050 a month get you in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - With a recent study showing the median asking price for rent in the Cleveland area now close to $1,050 a month, the question arises, what do you get for $1,050 a month in today’s market?. We took a look and found that it really does still...
cleveland19.com
Frontier offers $39 deal on new non-stop flight service from Cleveland to Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Need a vacation?. Frontier Airlines is launching new non-stop flight service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The flights are scheduled to start on Nov. 5 with service expected four times a week. To celebrate the new service, Frontier is...
Edgewater Cafe, Classic Cleveland Dive Bar in Detroit Shoreway, For Sale
The interior is essentially unchanged from 1996
Frontier Airlines announces $39 flights from Cleveland to Florida beginning in November
CLEVELAND — Looking to beat the brutal Northeast Ohio cold in sunny Florida this winter? You're in luck!. Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will be offering flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Fort Lauderdale at rates as low as $39 beginning this November. The nonstop service will be in place for the season and operate four days a week, although those wishing to take advantage of the promotional price must book their seats by Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Cleveland Heights council, volunteers to set up mobile ARPA survey stations next weekend
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Councilwoman Davida Russell and Future Heights will team up with numerous volunteers, businesses and organizations next weekend (Sept. 17 and 18) to survey residents on how to spend roughly $10 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The federal government last year awarded...
Little Italy meatball crawl and wine tasting scheduled
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Taste of Little Italy – a meatball crawl and wine tasting – is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Restaurants and businesses in Cleveland’s Little Italy are participating in the crawl, which ends with coffee and dessert at the Alta House. The crawl is noon to 4 p.m.
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for August (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for August 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more.
wtuz.com
Rogers Introduced as New Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital President
Nick McWilliams reporting – Three weeks into his new job overseeing Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital, Colonel and Dr. Thomas Rogers was officially introduced as their president during a luncheon Thursday at Buckeye Career Center. Rogers, who was officially named as the next Union president in March, is a 29-year...
Grocery bills skyrocketing? A mystery box of produce could triple your money - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Want to save money on groceries? Paying $5 for a box of random produce from Giant Eagle might be a good bet, judging from my own experiment. I’m talking about Flashfood, an app that lets customers buy discounted food that’s close to its “sell by” date. The app has a host of items like prepared foods, steak, fruit juices and yogurts. I’ve seen candy, dips and even medicine for sale on the app.
‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman asks for help in getting roach problem under control
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Bunce is dealing with a nasty problem. She says for over the past few months, roaches have taken over her house on London road in Cleveland. “You go outside, they’re swarming in the driveway, they’re swarming in the garbage can to the point where you’re afraid to throw away a bag of trash,” said Bunce.
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
ideastream.org
CEO of Cleveland Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum stepping down
The head of the Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Garden is stepping down after five years. Jill Koski will depart Holden Forests & Gardens next month to join the Morton Arboretum, near Chicago, as president and CEO. She was director of development at the Lisle, Illinois arboretum for a decade before coming to Cleveland.
